The 5 Best Parks To See Wild Moose Roam (That Aren't Yellowstone), According To Research

Wildlife tourism is big business, bringing in millions of dollars as people every year try to get a look at animals in their natural habitats. With their wide swathes of open space, America's national parks are popular places to spot wildlife. And while Mother Nature is made up of all kinds of wonderful animals, big and small, it's the charismatic megafauna that are often the stars of the show. That's the term used to reference large animals that are particularly appealing to the general public.

In the U.S., that includes a variety of animals like humpback whales, wolves, and moose. One popular place to spot moose is in Lamar Valley in Yellowstone, called the "Serengeti of America." But looking at ideal moose habitat along with reports from wildlife experts and park visitors, we know they can be found in more national parks than Yellowstone.

As for why spotting a moose in the wild is so magical, it's at least partly because they can be hard to find. Moose are massive; males can be over 6 feet tall and weigh over half a ton with a set of antlers that are up to 5 feet across. But even with their large size, they are generally solitary, unlike bison, which you can often see in parks in large herds. Moose eat woody vegetation and aquatic plants instead of grasses, and this food is harder to get, so there can't be as many animals in one place. Moose also blend well into a wooded background, making them harder to spot. If you want the best chance of seeing these elusive creatures in the U.S., here are five national parks to try.