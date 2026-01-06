Etiquette Expert Warns Against Making This Common And Annoying Carry-On Luggage Mistake

Vacations are meant to be relaxing, but the path to getting there — planning, preparations, and air travel — can be as stressful as they come. Even after you've managed to keep your cool in the crowded airport, the plane ride itself isn't without its own set of challenges. In addition to passengers who inconsiderately recline their seats too far back to the wildly bold airplane trend of taking someone else's assigned seat, etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach Jacqueline Whitmore weighs in on another annoyingly common carry-on luggage mistake that most flyers are guilty of committing: storing both carry-on and personal items in the overhead luggage bin.

Passengers are often allowed one carry-on and a personal item (often in the form of a laptop bag, diaper bag, handbag, or backpack) by most airlines. Unfortunately, flyers wrongly assume that both can be stored directly in the overhead bin. As a former flight attendant, Whitmore sheds some light on why this act is considered a plane etiquette faux-pas. "The intention is that the carry-on goes overhead and the personal item goes under the seat in front of you," she says.

This rule ensures that every passenger gets the proper space for their luggage. As Whitmore explains, "When someone puts both items in the overhead bin, they're taking space that belongs to someone else. This can delay the boarding process or force later-boarding passengers to gate-check their bags unnecessarily." And with your smaller bag within convenient reach under-seat, you get easy access to your books, laptop, and other paraphernalia to keep you occupied during your flight — that's a win for everyone.