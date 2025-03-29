This Wildly Bold Airplane Trend Is Leaving Travelers Furious Mid-Flight

It used to be that our main worries before a flight were getting to the airport on time, remembering to pack everything, and whether or not our kids would act up. Now, it seems like every time we turn around, there is another story about a passenger doing something they're not supposed to do on a plane and causing trouble. One unfortunate trend that's causing travelers to get angry during flights is something called "seat squatting."

If you haven't heard of it, seat squatting is when someone sits in a seat that wasn't assigned to them and waits there in the hopes of a better position during a flight. This may involve taking a window seat when the passenger was assigned a middle or aisle seat (as you can see in TikTok user @shannonella_'s video) or a seat with more legroom that cost more than the one they chose. The reason for moving could simply be because they got a basic fare and a randomly assigned seat they don't want.

If the flight you're on is largely empty, no one may notice that you've switched seats. You may be doing it for a reason you think is fair, like wanting to sit with the rest of your family (though that's a seating question flight attendants hate because they make the person actually assigned to the place uncomfortable). Either way, seat squatting is not okay, and it may cause issues.