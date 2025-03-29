This Wildly Bold Airplane Trend Is Leaving Travelers Furious Mid-Flight
It used to be that our main worries before a flight were getting to the airport on time, remembering to pack everything, and whether or not our kids would act up. Now, it seems like every time we turn around, there is another story about a passenger doing something they're not supposed to do on a plane and causing trouble. One unfortunate trend that's causing travelers to get angry during flights is something called "seat squatting."
If you haven't heard of it, seat squatting is when someone sits in a seat that wasn't assigned to them and waits there in the hopes of a better position during a flight. This may involve taking a window seat when the passenger was assigned a middle or aisle seat (as you can see in TikTok user @shannonella_'s video) or a seat with more legroom that cost more than the one they chose. The reason for moving could simply be because they got a basic fare and a randomly assigned seat they don't want.
@shannonella_
Has anyone else dealt with what I like to call plane squatters?💺 apparently this is a thing now?? #flying #plane #airplane #travel #traveltiktok
If the flight you're on is largely empty, no one may notice that you've switched seats. You may be doing it for a reason you think is fair, like wanting to sit with the rest of your family (though that's a seating question flight attendants hate because they make the person actually assigned to the place uncomfortable). Either way, seat squatting is not okay, and it may cause issues.
All about seat squatting on a flight
Look, we all want to reserve the best seats on a plane. Rising fees for even an inch or two of more legroom may mean the difference between a comfortable flight and an achy body. Still, if you didn't pay for it, it isn't yours. Unfortunately, that's not stopping people from trying it. Reddit users comment about how common and infuriating this is, as it can happen multiple times on a single flight. One passenger even tried the trend because she didn't want to sit in her assigned seat because of her inebriated husband.
It should go without saying that you shouldn't try this yourself. However, you may be at a loss about what to do if it happens to you. The first thing to do is double-check your own boarding pass and make sure you're not mistaken. If someone is, indeed, sitting in your assigned seat, politely let them know. It may be a simple mistake. If they resist, stay calm and collected. If they won't move, simply call over a flight attendant to take care of it.
If you end up in a randomly assigned seat you don't want, you have to stay there. However, there are some genius hacks to use for a more comfortable flight, no matter where you're sitting. Pack a sleeping kit with an eye mask, ear plugs, and a water bottle. Wear comfortable clothing so you're not being pinched anywhere. Try listening to some soothing sounds in your earphones, and remember that the flight will eventually end, so you'll have plenty of room to stretch out afterward.