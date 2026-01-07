The World's Former Fourth-Largest Lake Is Now A Mostly Dried-Up Desert With Haunting Shipwrecks

At first glance, images of the Aral Sea don't make sense. After all, boats simply don't belong in the middle of the desert. There are many places where you might see the rusted hull of a fishing boat on the seashore, dry-docked, or abandoned, but the sight of such vessels resting on bleached sand in Uzbekistan just doesn't feel right. And if it's called the Aral Sea, then where's the water? These landscapes almost always look parched and empty, like they've been that way for eons.

The "ship graveyard," as it's known in English, stands near the former fishing port of Moynaq, where it marks the historic edge of a dying sea. Photographers have returned from this Central Asian frontier with both haunting images and a cautionary tale about environmental carelessness. And yet, the apocalyptic vistas are part of the region's appeal. Isolated and surreal, the ship graveyard has become an offbeat tourist attraction. After all, where else can you see a fishing trawler perched high upon a sand dune?. Even as Moynaq's population evaporates, curious adventurers are taking trips out to the former sea, now known as the Aralkum Desert.

If you can stomach the region's tragic past, the terrain is eerily beautiful, and Uzbekistan's government has embraced this strange ruin as part of its Soviet heritage. The main site is treated as an open-air museum, a place where visitors are welcome to poke around the old ships, imagining what the area was like when these exposed sands served as a sea floor. Uzbekistan is already home to one of the oldest cities in the world, a Central Asian gem with Silk Road history and traditional crafts, but the ship graveyard speaks to the present day and how Uzbekistan has reinvented itself as an independent nation.