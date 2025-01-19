The Breathtaking Central Asian Country Whose Glorious Architecture Rivals Renaissance Italy

The first place that might come to mind when thinking about Renaissance architecture is Tuscany and its gorgeous villages, like Pienza. Another favorite for 15th- and 16th-century architecture, according to Rick Steves, is the idyllic cultural capital of Florence. However, Uzbekistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, also boasts some of the most stunning historical architecture in the world. Uzbekistan borders the under-the-radar thrill-seeker paradise of Kyrgyzstan to the east, Afghanistan to the south, and Kazakhstan to the north. Merchants traversed the Great Silk Road through Uzbekistan, which has a fascinating mosaic of cultures — Islam entered the region in the eighth century, and conquerors, including Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, and Amir Timur, all left their mark in the area.

Tashkent is the metropolitan capital and the best starting point for exploring the country. After visiting the famed historical site of Kukeldash Madrasah and riding on the subway system, which has beautiful metro stations featuring vibrant Art Deco-style designs, check out the other old Silk Road cities: Samarkand, Shahrisabz, and Bukhara. Book a spot on the Afrosiyob Train, the high-speed rail, at least one week ahead of time. Also, the top B&Bs fill up quickly during the peak seasons in spring and summer, so plan accordingly. If possible, book airport transport with your accommodation, as it's not uncommon for drivers to overcharge tourists. Also, English is not widely spoken, so learning simple phrases in Uzbek or Russian is helpful. If you want to rely on Google Translate, purchase a SIM card from Beeline or Ucell.