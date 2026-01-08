Orlando's Idyllic Neighborhood Is A Lakeside Paradise With A Famous Park And A Scenic Walking Path

If you're visiting Orlando, Florida, you're probably in town to experience its extraordinary theme parks. However, don't skip out on exploring the rest of this destination. This Southern city has green spaces, sun, and walkability. You can find all this in Orlando's idyllic neighborhoods, including Lake Eola Heights. Located near the Central Business District in downtown, Lake Eola Heights showcases homes built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. A variety of styles that were significant in these time periods line the streets of this former citrus grove, such as Mediterranean Revival and much more. These picturesque properties are surrounded by formidable trees, and it's this scenery and Lake Eola Heights' close proximity to Lake Eola Park that amplify this Historic District's quaint charm.

What is now Lake Eola Heights, as well as Lake Eola Park, originally belonged to Jacob Summerlin, a prominent figure in Orlando's history. Thanks to Summerlin, Lake Eola Park was officially established in the late 1800s as the first public park in Orlando. Now, it's arguably the city's most famous green space. In fact, Lake Eola Park, which is dog-friendly, sees over two million annual visitors, and in 2025, USA Today 10 Best named it the fourth best city park in the country. What makes Lake Eola Park so extraordinary, you might be asking?

As a reviewer on Google explained, it's, "A must-visit urban park that blends nature, recreation, and city life." One of its many highlights is an accessible paved path that surrounds the eponymous body of water at the center of the park. Traversing this scenic 0.9 mile loop offers picture-perfect views of the Orlando skyline. Although the park is technically part of South Eola, a thriving Florida treasure stuffed with shops and good bites, Lake Eola Heights borders this 23-acre site.