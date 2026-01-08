Orlando's Idyllic Neighborhood Is A Lakeside Paradise With A Famous Park And A Scenic Walking Path
If you're visiting Orlando, Florida, you're probably in town to experience its extraordinary theme parks. However, don't skip out on exploring the rest of this destination. This Southern city has green spaces, sun, and walkability. You can find all this in Orlando's idyllic neighborhoods, including Lake Eola Heights. Located near the Central Business District in downtown, Lake Eola Heights showcases homes built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. A variety of styles that were significant in these time periods line the streets of this former citrus grove, such as Mediterranean Revival and much more. These picturesque properties are surrounded by formidable trees, and it's this scenery and Lake Eola Heights' close proximity to Lake Eola Park that amplify this Historic District's quaint charm.
What is now Lake Eola Heights, as well as Lake Eola Park, originally belonged to Jacob Summerlin, a prominent figure in Orlando's history. Thanks to Summerlin, Lake Eola Park was officially established in the late 1800s as the first public park in Orlando. Now, it's arguably the city's most famous green space. In fact, Lake Eola Park, which is dog-friendly, sees over two million annual visitors, and in 2025, USA Today 10 Best named it the fourth best city park in the country. What makes Lake Eola Park so extraordinary, you might be asking?
As a reviewer on Google explained, it's, "A must-visit urban park that blends nature, recreation, and city life." One of its many highlights is an accessible paved path that surrounds the eponymous body of water at the center of the park. Traversing this scenic 0.9 mile loop offers picture-perfect views of the Orlando skyline. Although the park is technically part of South Eola, a thriving Florida treasure stuffed with shops and good bites, Lake Eola Heights borders this 23-acre site.
How to have the perfect day in Lake Eola Heights and Lake Eola Park
With Craftsman bungalows, art deco abodes, and more, Lake Eola Heights' architectural beauty draws tourists and locals alike. Immerse yourself in this residential neighborhood's historical character with a self-guided walking tour. Admire the greenery (Orlando is brimming with gorgeous Live Oak trees), as you make your way through the brick streets. There are 38 blocks to discover in Lake Eola Heights, but consider zeroing in on East Livingston Street. It has several notable homes and structures including Trinity Downtown, a Gothic Revival church built in 1926.
Not to mention that you can easily and quickly walk over to Lake Eola Park from East Livingston Street — it's only a couple of blocks away. Once you've wrapped up your sightseeing in Lake Eola Heights, head over to this underrated haven in the heart of downtown Orlando. Stroll the circular walking path as you enjoy the views of the city and Orlando's year-round warm climate. Visitors will also encounter wildlife at this destination, most notably, swans. Watch them as they majestically glide on the water but for their safety and yours, do not approach them (there have been previous cases where swans from Lake Eola Park have been diagnosed with bird flu).
Additionally, you'll spot some incredible public art on your urban hike at Lake Eola Park, such as "The Muse of Discovery," a massive sculpture of a woman. If you start feeling peckish, there's no need to leave the park; there is an onsite eatery, Relax Grill. Serving lunch and dinner, it offers sandwiches and other bites in a patio setting. It's fair to say that you're going to need your best walking shoes to experience Lake Eola Heights and Lake Eola Park to its fullest.
Stay in Lake Eola Heights to access more of what downtown Orlando has to offer
If Lake Eola Heights piqued your interest, why not stay in this downtown neighborhood on your next getaway to Orlando? For reference, Lake Eola Heights is less than a 30-minute drive from Orlando International Airport (MCO). On Airbnb, you can book a stay in one of Lake Eola Heights signature charming homes, like this one-bedroom guest favorite. A five-night stay can cost less and $800. Plus, the listing states that it's only three blocks away from Lake Eola Park. However, there are hotels in the neighborhood too, like the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Downtown, conveniently situated adjacent to East Livingston Street.
It features a rooftop pool where you can seek relief from Orlando's humid conditions, and in 2025, the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Downtown received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award. Nightly rates start at under $200. That said, making Lake Eola Heights your base in Orlando not only grants you prime access to Lake Eola Park but the neighboring Central Business District as well. This historic and dynamic area features cafes, bars, restaurants, and attractions like the Orange County Regional History Center.
Ranked as one of the top 10 best museums in the city by Tripadvisor, the history center is housed in a former courthouse from 1927, with a reviewer on Google writing that it provides a, "welcoming, stimulating environment to learn all about Florida and Orlando history." There are four floors, with exhibits detailing the Sunshine State's past as far back as the Pre-Columbian era. Likewise, foodies will be happy to learn that Lake Eola Heights also borders the city's Mills 50 district, offering an assortment of international flavors, including at Kaya. This upscale Filipino establishment is a Michelin Guide restaurant.