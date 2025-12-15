Orlando's Most Walkable Neighborhood Is A Thriving Florida Treasure Stuffed With Shops And Good Bites
When you think about Orlando, Florida, odds are that Disney comes to mind. While a trip to the Magic Kingdom is indeed magical, there are also plenty of other incredible things to do in and around Orlando that have nothing to do with the Disney parks. For example, mere minutes from Orlando's theme parks, you'll find vibrant street art and Michelin-recognized eats. Who doesn't love vibrant street art and Michelin-quality food?
The one downside to the dynamic and exciting metropolis of Orlando is that much of it is notoriously car-centric, with an overall walkability score of 41 (according to Walk Score). However, a key exception to this overall trend is the city's most walkable neighborhood, South Eola, which is chock-full of eateries and shops and has a walkability score that's more than double the Orlando average.
This downtown neighborhood is located just east of Orlando's Central Business District, which spans an area from Lake Eola Park to Constitution Green. More than 2,000 people call this place home, not to mention a variety of businesses, a dog park, and (with roots in the 1800s) a thriving mix of old and new architecture and infrastructure. To get to this buzzy treasure from Orlando International Airport, it's just a 26-minute drive or about 40 minutes via public transit.
Indulge in retail therapy in South Eola
Start your day off in South Eola at the fabulous Bynx, a family-owned establishment that wears an astonishing number of hats as a coffee shop, record store, vintage market, and even recording studio. The owners' ultimate goal is to create a welcoming "third place" for downtown Orlando's arts and music community — and coffee lovers — to congregate. Grab a cup of coffee (sourced from Portland's Water Avenue Coffee) and then peruse the stacks of vintage vinyl.
To shop in the open air — with a lake view, no less — spend a day at the Downtown Orlando Farmer's Market, which is held weekly at nearby Lake Eola Park. In addition to delectable food, you'll also encounter vendors hawking gorgeous crafts and jewelry, plants, gift items, and more. From soaps to macramé plant hangers and beyond, there's something for everyone at this South Eola shopping hub, which runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local eateries in South Eola
Taiwan may be the site of the world's first Michelin-starred ice cream shop, but you'll find exemplary scoops right here in South Eola, too, at The Greenery Creamery, which dubs itself "Orlando's first artisanal ice cream boutique." Serving up both dairy-based and vegan ice cream since 2018, this popular ice cream parlor prioritizes local, natural ingredients. The menu comprises mouthwatering flavors ranging from the traditional (Belgian chocolate; vanilla bean) to unique (black ash coconut). Even dogs aren't left out of the fun here: Frozen "pup cup" treats are available in multiple creative flavors, including strawberry lavender and pumpkin peanut butter.
Craving something more savory to nosh on? Make your way over to the Stubborn Mule, a New American eatery that serves up exemplary cocktails (including its namesake, the Moscow Mule) as well as tasty meals. Indeed, as its website states, the Stubborn Mule provides "libations, provisions, and quality conversation." And with burgers, salads, flatbreads, and other elevated takes on classic options on the extensive menu, this friendly restaurant is the perfect spot for a refueling dinner after a day of shopping, walking, and exploring all that lively South Eola has to offer.