Orlando's Most Walkable Neighborhood Is A Thriving Florida Treasure Stuffed With Shops And Good Bites

When you think about Orlando, Florida, odds are that Disney comes to mind. While a trip to the Magic Kingdom is indeed magical, there are also plenty of other incredible things to do in and around Orlando that have nothing to do with the Disney parks. For example, mere minutes from Orlando's theme parks, you'll find vibrant street art and Michelin-recognized eats. Who doesn't love vibrant street art and Michelin-quality food?

The one downside to the dynamic and exciting metropolis of Orlando is that much of it is notoriously car-centric, with an overall walkability score of 41 (according to Walk Score). However, a key exception to this overall trend is the city's most walkable neighborhood, South Eola, which is chock-full of eateries and shops and has a walkability score that's more than double the Orlando average.

This downtown neighborhood is located just east of Orlando's Central Business District, which spans an area from Lake Eola Park to Constitution Green. More than 2,000 people call this place home, not to mention a variety of businesses, a dog park, and (with roots in the 1800s) a thriving mix of old and new architecture and infrastructure. To get to this buzzy treasure from Orlando International Airport, it's just a 26-minute drive or about 40 minutes via public transit.