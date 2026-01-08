Missouri's Woodland Escape Is A Forested Ozarks Wonder With Hiking And A Tranquil Lake

The Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area's trail system is quite impressive, and you will find most of the preserve's top attractions accessible via one of the five available hiking routes (that are thoughtfully interconnected to each other as well). "I liked that there are options for all fitness levels and every trail seemed to have nice views," wrote one visitor on Yelp. For an easy-going rendezvous of about 10 minutes, you can set your eyes on the 0.4-mile Owen Drive Trail to the historic Owen homestead. This trek is a comfortable introduction to the park's shaded trails under thick oak-cedar forests. Around midway, the path also connects to the 0.34-mile looped Stonewall Trail that circles the homestead and provides several vantage points to admire the murmuring Lake Taneycomo. There's a picnic area built right at one of the scenic lookouts for those wanting to spend some more time soaking in the vistas.

Should you wish to admire this peaceful lake closer, opt for the popular 0.5-mile Bluff Trail to get your steps in. The path involves going down a set of 338 hand-carved stone steps built in the 1930s to reach the reservoir's wooded shoreline. One AllTrails reviewer shared the experience, "Super pretty, just lots of stairs. Do not forget water!! and spray." Once you're at the banks and have more energy left, take some time to explore the rugged 1.06-mile Lake Taneycomo Trail, an out-and-back route. This beautiful journey skirts along the shoreline and lets you explore the refuge's grotto, waterfall (seasonal), and the two caves, including the historic Old Soldier's Cave.