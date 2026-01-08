Missouri's Woodland Escape Is A Forested Ozarks Wonder With Hiking And A Tranquil Lake
Tucked away in the Ozarks (a majestic region stretching across states such as Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma) is a 140-acre wooded oasis that visitors shouldn't skip. The accurately named Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area lies on the outskirts of Branson, a glitzy Missouri city called the "Las Vegas of Midwest," and is a great spot to reconnect with nature without losing access to urban perks. Featuring over 5 miles of forested trails, cozy picnic pavilions, and the tranquil shores of Lake Taneycomo, it's easy for any outdoor enthusiast to find bliss here.
Once a privately owned homestead, the City of Branson acquired the entirety of this park in 2010, eventually turning it into a nature reprieve for anyone who wanted to enjoy the Ozarks' enduring beauty. The refuge is free to enter and open in all seasons, with the area ready for exploration from sunrise to sunset. Each season has its own unique pleasures, but autumn is when the Ozarks' leaf-changing forests transform this place into a Midwestern fall getaway for viewing fiery foliage. Combine these swathes of autumnal beauty with cooler temperatures that make any amount of wandering on foot both enjoyable and comfortable. Weekends during popular months may be crowded, but the rest of the week, visitors may end up having the entire place to themselves.
Ease into a day of hiking at the Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area
The Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area's trail system is quite impressive, and you will find most of the preserve's top attractions accessible via one of the five available hiking routes (that are thoughtfully interconnected to each other as well). "I liked that there are options for all fitness levels and every trail seemed to have nice views," wrote one visitor on Yelp. For an easy-going rendezvous of about 10 minutes, you can set your eyes on the 0.4-mile Owen Drive Trail to the historic Owen homestead. This trek is a comfortable introduction to the park's shaded trails under thick oak-cedar forests. Around midway, the path also connects to the 0.34-mile looped Stonewall Trail that circles the homestead and provides several vantage points to admire the murmuring Lake Taneycomo. There's a picnic area built right at one of the scenic lookouts for those wanting to spend some more time soaking in the vistas.
Should you wish to admire this peaceful lake closer, opt for the popular 0.5-mile Bluff Trail to get your steps in. The path involves going down a set of 338 hand-carved stone steps built in the 1930s to reach the reservoir's wooded shoreline. One AllTrails reviewer shared the experience, "Super pretty, just lots of stairs. Do not forget water!! and spray." Once you're at the banks and have more energy left, take some time to explore the rugged 1.06-mile Lake Taneycomo Trail, an out-and-back route. This beautiful journey skirts along the shoreline and lets you explore the refuge's grotto, waterfall (seasonal), and the two caves, including the historic Old Soldier's Cave.
Plan a safe and satisfying hiking getaway in Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area
The Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area is a pleasant outdoor destination to explore, boasting a convenient location just a few minutes from downtown Branson. The GPS will land you right at the entrance with a parking lot, picnic pavilions, and playground facilities, alongside trailheads for the Bluff Trail, Owen Drive Trail, and Ridge Trail only a few steps away. Pets are allowed on a leash, but know that some trails can be tough for both animals and their caregivers who may have less experience with the rugged nature paths. "Great, beautiful trails! But remember, you go down, you got to come back up. Really helped with my blood pressure," wrote one Google reviewer.
Reviewers also seem to have different takes on the path's signage, with some pointing out that the hiking trails could use more markings. To stay on track, you can download the interactive trail map via AllTrails or from the park's brochure here. As for gear, wear good hiking shoes to navigate unsteady terrain and rocky paths. Prioritize ones with good grip and traction as it helps to prevent tripping or foot pain. Finally, avoid going off designated routes, watch out for poison ivy (especially when paths become narrow), and wear plenty of insect spray that repels both ticks and mosquitoes. From the Lakeside Forest Wilderness Area, you are also just a short drive away from another thrilling adventure, Missouri's underrated Silver Dollar City theme park with record-breaking roller coasters and dining.