Hawaii's Happiest City Is A Premier Travel Destination With World-Class Eats And Ethereal Beauty

Hawaii is full of picture-perfect towns and awe-inspiring nature, but as it turns out, the happiest place to be is right in the capital. According to a WalletHub study, which ranked the biggest cities across the U.S. for various happiness-inducing metrics, Honolulu is No. 1 in the state. Located on the island of Oahu, Honolulu is known as an exciting food destination with jaw-dropping natural beauty, which if you ask us, is enough to inspire happiness among even the grumpiest of visitors or residents.

The WalletHub study, however, took a more in-depth approach, and evaluated the 182 largest cities across the country (including the two most populated cities in each state), using 29 different indicators for happiness. The indicators largely fell into three main categories: emotional and physical wellbeing; income and employment; and community and environment, and included specific factors such as depression rates, food insecurity rates, weekly work hours, and leisure time spent each day.

Exploring everything from its foodie offerings to its bucket-list hikes, there's no questioning why Honolulu is a top choice for travelers. With its iconic Waikiki Beach, world-class cultural experiences like the Bishop Museum, luxurious resorts, upscale shopping on Kalakaua Avenue, and bucket list experiences like snorkeling with sea turtles, Honolulu has lots to offer visitors and residents alike. Whether you're seeking adventure, culture, relaxation, or a bit of everything, you'll find it here. Plus, it's an easy 30-minute drive from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.