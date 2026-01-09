Hawaii's Happiest City Is A Premier Travel Destination With World-Class Eats And Ethereal Beauty
Hawaii is full of picture-perfect towns and awe-inspiring nature, but as it turns out, the happiest place to be is right in the capital. According to a WalletHub study, which ranked the biggest cities across the U.S. for various happiness-inducing metrics, Honolulu is No. 1 in the state. Located on the island of Oahu, Honolulu is known as an exciting food destination with jaw-dropping natural beauty, which if you ask us, is enough to inspire happiness among even the grumpiest of visitors or residents.
The WalletHub study, however, took a more in-depth approach, and evaluated the 182 largest cities across the country (including the two most populated cities in each state), using 29 different indicators for happiness. The indicators largely fell into three main categories: emotional and physical wellbeing; income and employment; and community and environment, and included specific factors such as depression rates, food insecurity rates, weekly work hours, and leisure time spent each day.
Exploring everything from its foodie offerings to its bucket-list hikes, there's no questioning why Honolulu is a top choice for travelers. With its iconic Waikiki Beach, world-class cultural experiences like the Bishop Museum, luxurious resorts, upscale shopping on Kalakaua Avenue, and bucket list experiences like snorkeling with sea turtles, Honolulu has lots to offer visitors and residents alike. Whether you're seeking adventure, culture, relaxation, or a bit of everything, you'll find it here. Plus, it's an easy 30-minute drive from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Honolulu's diverse dining scene
With a culinary landscape encompassing Native Hawaiian/Polynesian, European, and Asian cuisines and ingredients, you could spend your entire time in Honolulu just exploring its food scene. Long-running local institutions, casual food trucks, and acclaimed restaurants offer everything from the freshest sushi and poke bowls to local baked goods, shaved ice, and Kalua pig. Quintessential local spots include the lively beachfront Duke's Waikiki, named for the Olympic athlete and "father of modern surfing," Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. Don't skip the Hula Pie made with macadamia ice cream and hot fudge.
With a significant Japanese population in Hawaii, Honolulu is also one of the best places to enjoy everything from omakase sushi to ramen, as well as okazuya, a Japanese-style deli. Book a table at Tempura Ichika, led by chef Kiyoshi Chikano, the sole Michelin-starred full-time resident in Honolulu. Try traditional Hawaiian dishes like haupia, akin to coconut pudding, at Helena's Hawaiian Food, a Honolulu staple since 1946, or the newly opened Tūtū's Place in the Bishop Museum. When it comes to food trucks, Giovanni's has been serving its signature shrimp recipes — like the island favorite garlic shrimp — since the '90s. Don't miss the malasada — a fluffy, Portuguese-style donut — from Leonard's Bakery, which has been around since 1952.
For farm-to-table dining from the first native Hawaiian woman to win a James Beard award, head to the brasserie-style Fête, tucked into a historic building in Honolulu's Chinatown. The Pig and the Lady has become another beloved Honolulu staple since launching as a pop-up. Helmed by a James Beard-nominated chef, it offers Vietnamese-inspired cuisine made from local ingredients. Head to Honolulu's restaurant-centric Ward District for the highly-rated Merriman's Honolulu outpost, where chef Peter Merriman combines farm-to-table and regional Hawaiian cuisines in a sleek setting.
Honolulu: The city where happiness meets natural beauty
It may be a cosmopolitan city, but with its dramatic volcanic landscapes and colorful sunsets on its west-facing beaches, it's no wonder why Honolulu is considered one of America's most breathtaking destinations. No time in Honolulu is complete without surfing, canoeing, or just enjoying the ethereal views at the world-famous Waikīkī Beach, where you'll find pearly white sand and jewel-toned water.
Snorkelers shouldn't miss the jaw-dropping beauty of Hanauma Bay, a protected marine ecosystem on the shore of a former volcanic cone. Its coral reef is home to over 450 types of tropical fish, not to mention octopi, eels, green sea turtles, and more. Reservations (and reef-safe sunscreen) are required. For scenic drives and rainforest trails in Honolulu, visit the Round Top Forest Reserve. Here, follow the roughly 2-mile Mānoa Falls Trail for lush jungle and waterfall scenery, or opt for the more challenging Waʻahila Ridge Trail, a 5.5-mile pathway leading toward sweeping views of Manoa Valley and Palolo Valley. The 300,000 year old Diamond Head Crater is also one of Honolulu's most iconic landmarks, and you can hike its moderately difficult, 1-mile-long trail to the peak. Keep in mind that reservations are required for non-residents.
Apart from natural beauty, Honolulu is also where you'll find stunning architectural landmarks like Iolani Palace, built in 1882 by King Kalākaua. After Queen Liliʻuokalani, the last ruling monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii, was overthrown in 1893, the only official royal residence in the U.S. transitioned to a government building until 1969. Now a museum, you can tour the opulent building and its lush grounds Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.