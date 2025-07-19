One Of Hawaii's Best Neighborhoods In Honolulu For Nature Lovers Has Scenic Drives And Rainforest Trails
Nothing beats the beautiful beaches of Hawaii — but what if you want to enjoy some different nature? The best place to stay in Honolulu, Hawaii, is a haven for nature lovers who want to live in the jungle while enjoying the convenience of a nearby city. With scenic drives and breathtaking views, this popular Oahu neighborhood is approximately a 10-minute drive from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and takes even less time to get to Downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana Beach, and Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside Park.
The Makiki-Tantalus area comprises the charming Makiki neighborhood, which features a mix of skyscrapers and residential homes. It also features the Tantalus Lookout, one of the best destinations for breathtaking views in Oahu. The lookout includes a spot on the top of Mount Tantalus with great parking and panoramic views of the city. Want to stay for a meal? The lawns here are the perfect place to pull out a blanket and some snacks for a sunset picnic.
Scenic drives and hiking trails in Round Top Forest Reserve
The green lung of the Makiki-Tantalus area is the 99-acre Round Top Forest Reserve. Within the forest reserve, you will find endless hiking trails in the Puu Ualakaa State Wayside Park and Mount Tantalus. You can surround yourself with giant, vibrant flora during your hike around the Makiki Valley Loop. One hiker reviewed the moderately challenging trail on the hiking app, AllTrails: "Not too muddy but bring trekking poles; conditions are rugged. Highlights were ripe strawberry guavas to eat along the way, birds, and beautiful flowers and trees. Not much in the way of views."
For the best scenic views, test out the Round Top Drive, a 9-mile loop that winds through the forest and reveals stunning views of the island's South Shore. This photogenic roadway winds through dense forest areas and the lush Ko'olau Mountains. A TripAdvisor reviewer shared this: "Well worth the short drive. A little dirty but [the] views were great and it was free. The drive was through a neighborhood at first but comes out at the top of a large hillside."
The best time to visit the Makiki-Tantalus area
The Makiki-Tantalus area offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor access and proximity to metropolitan areas when you're ready to break from your hike or drive. Check out the trendy neighborhood, Kaka'ako, an artsy haven full of tasty food and trendy shops, that is just 7-10 minutes away. This short drive allows you to transition seamlessly between the small-town feel of the Makiki-Tantalus area and the buzz of more touristy areas — perfect for dining, shopping, and staying at a hotel.
The best time to visit nearby Honolulu, the destination deemed "The World's Safest City To Visit" in 2024 is April through October. There is a lower chance of rain and more time to immerse yourself in Hawaii's natural beauty during this time period. However, you may face more crowded drives and trails as other visitors enjoy the peak weather. The Makiki-Tantalus area offers picturesque drives, gorgeous hikes, and spectacular ocean vistas of the Honolulu skyline — you'll enjoy every aspect.