One Of Hawaii's Best Neighborhoods In Honolulu For Nature Lovers Has Scenic Drives And Rainforest Trails

Nothing beats the beautiful beaches of Hawaii — but what if you want to enjoy some different nature? The best place to stay in Honolulu, Hawaii, is a haven for nature lovers who want to live in the jungle while enjoying the convenience of a nearby city. With scenic drives and breathtaking views, this popular Oahu neighborhood is approximately a 10-minute drive from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and takes even less time to get to Downtown Honolulu, Ala Moana Beach, and Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside Park.

The Makiki-Tantalus area comprises the charming Makiki neighborhood, which features a mix of skyscrapers and residential homes. It also features the Tantalus Lookout, one of the best destinations for breathtaking views in Oahu. The lookout includes a spot on the top of Mount Tantalus with great parking and panoramic views of the city. Want to stay for a meal? The lawns here are the perfect place to pull out a blanket and some snacks for a sunset picnic.