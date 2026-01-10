San Antonio Has The Hands-Down Best Public Transportation In Texas For One Simple Reason

San Antonio, Texas, has a lot going for it, for both residents and vacationers alike. Whether you're visiting the chic neighborhood of Alamo Heights for its vibe and nightlife, or hitting one of San Antonio's exceptional Tex-Mex restaurants, you're never going to run out of things to do. However, there is one aspect of this vibrant city that you may not know about. According to Consumer Affairs, San Antonio has the best public transportation system in Texas. In fact, it's the only Texas city to make the company's top 10 "Cities with the Best Public Transit" list in 2024. San Antonio, and its VIA Metropolitan Transit bus system, was sixth on the list, only beaten out by New York City; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Richmond, Virginia; and San Diego, California. While there are several reasons for this, one simple one stood out, and that's safety, according to the website MySanAntonio.

The top 10 list gave out some information on safety and scored the top cities out of a total of 20, taking serious injuries and fatalities into consideration. San Antonio got an 18.44 out of 20. It had 1.61 safety events, zero fatalities, and zero injuries per 1 million miles traveled, beating out other major cities. A spokesperson for VIA told MySanAntonio, "VIA takes safety seriously — it's top of mind for everyone in the agency, from our front-line employees who are operating our vehicles and ensuring they're running smoothly to our executives."

Besides the Consumer Affairs study, we came to the conclusion that San Antonio has the best public transport in Texas by checking websites like MySanAntonio and WalkScore. We also looked at Reddit's r/sanantonio to get public sentiment in addition to the ratings.