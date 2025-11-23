The Largest Mexican Market In The US Is San Antonio's Lively Hub With Authentic Eats And Crafts

It's not often that you get to go shopping in the United States in a place with a centuries-long legacy, but in San Antonio, Texas, you can do exactly that. Historic Market Square is a must on any San Antonio itinerary, whether it's to enjoy one of the best meals in town, catch a live performance (which you can find nearly every weekend and on holidays), or browse locally-made crafts. San Antonio has the highest amount of free things to do in America, and checking out the market is one of them, since entry is completely free. But, your chances of walking away without spending anything are low — as the largest Mexican market in the United States, Market Square is brimming with over 100 different vendors offering tempting bites and creative goods.

Market Square's rich history began all the way back in 1730, when the king of Spain gifted a plaza to the city's settlers for entertainment. The plaza quickly became a vibrant hub for all sorts of vendors, including the now-legendary "Chili Queens" who sold homemade bowls of the Texan dish in the evenings. The market relocated in the 1890s, and it's remained there to this day. Although traffic dwindled around World War II, a revitalization effort in the 1960s and '70s brought the market back to life, and it has endured as a lively symbol of San Antonio's multicultural heritage since then.