Atlanta's Large, Upscale Shopping Center Is Full Of Premier Retailers And Deluxe Dining Options

Atlanta, Georgia, has no shortage of places to shop and eat — but insiders and locals will quickly direct you to one of Atlanta's best neighborhoods for upscale shopping, Buckhead, if you're looking for high-end retailers and swanky restaurants. The neighborhood is known for upscale hotels, high-rise residences, and some of the city's most expensive real estate. From Buckhead Village to Phipps Plaza, Buckhead is sort of like the Rodeo Drive of Atlanta, hosting luxury names like Patek Philippe, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Hermès, and many more.

Among these landmarks, Lenox Square is easily one of the neighborhood's most well-known top-tier malls, drawing in visitors seeking some serious retail therapy. Opened in 1959 and long considered one of the Southeast's leading shopping centers, it's defined by sheer scale, high-end retail, and a distinctly polished atmosphere that feels closer to a luxury shopping experience than a typical mall. It's not just a place to browse and grab a pretzel — it's a destination that reflects Atlanta's more glamorous side. For travelers, Lenox Square is especially appealing because it condenses a large swath of Atlanta's luxury retail scene into one walkable, climate-controlled space.

And after a day of treating yourself, Lenox Square also offers a wide variety of dining options to satiate your hunger cravings, whether you're after a light lunch at California Pizza Kitchen or want top-notch sushi at Flying Fish. Or, you can head around the corner to any of the many upscale Buckhead restaurants close by. Lenox Square is conveniently located at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Lenox Road, putting it smack dab in the center of some prime dining real estate.