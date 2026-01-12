Atlanta's Large, Upscale Shopping Center Is Full Of Premier Retailers And Deluxe Dining Options
Atlanta, Georgia, has no shortage of places to shop and eat — but insiders and locals will quickly direct you to one of Atlanta's best neighborhoods for upscale shopping, Buckhead, if you're looking for high-end retailers and swanky restaurants. The neighborhood is known for upscale hotels, high-rise residences, and some of the city's most expensive real estate. From Buckhead Village to Phipps Plaza, Buckhead is sort of like the Rodeo Drive of Atlanta, hosting luxury names like Patek Philippe, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Hermès, and many more.
Among these landmarks, Lenox Square is easily one of the neighborhood's most well-known top-tier malls, drawing in visitors seeking some serious retail therapy. Opened in 1959 and long considered one of the Southeast's leading shopping centers, it's defined by sheer scale, high-end retail, and a distinctly polished atmosphere that feels closer to a luxury shopping experience than a typical mall. It's not just a place to browse and grab a pretzel — it's a destination that reflects Atlanta's more glamorous side. For travelers, Lenox Square is especially appealing because it condenses a large swath of Atlanta's luxury retail scene into one walkable, climate-controlled space.
And after a day of treating yourself, Lenox Square also offers a wide variety of dining options to satiate your hunger cravings, whether you're after a light lunch at California Pizza Kitchen or want top-notch sushi at Flying Fish. Or, you can head around the corner to any of the many upscale Buckhead restaurants close by. Lenox Square is conveniently located at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Lenox Road, putting it smack dab in the center of some prime dining real estate.
Shop 'til you drop and enjoy deluxe dining at Atlanta's Lenox Square
What sets Lenox Square apart from other famous shopping centers in the state (like Mall of Georgia in the scenic lake town of Buford) is its lineup of luxury retailers. Shoppers will find flagships and boutiques from globally recognized designers alongside high-end department stores. Stores like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Burberry, and Rolex sit alongside Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's, reinforcing Lenox's reputation as Atlanta's go-to destination for luxury shopping. That said, there's a healthy mix of variety among its more than 250 shops. Shoppers can also browse at mid- and high-range department and boutique stores like Macy's, Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, Coach, Lacoste, J. Crew, Pandora, and others.
Once you've worked up an appetite, the shopping center has a plethora of dining options, including quick bites, specialty foods, international fare, and higher-end fast-casual options. For something quick, yet still luxe, grab lunch at Neiman Marcus cafe for dishes like caviar deviled eggs, miso salmon, or a nicoise salad. Or chow down on an upscale burger at Five Guys. For international fare, there's Italian at North Italia; a handful of Asian spots, like Sakkio Japan and Wok Dragon; and regional faves like Chipotle Mexican Grill. And, naturally, it wouldn't feel like ATL without a Chick-fil-A.
For shoppers interested in more high-end eats, some notable restaurants within a short drive from Lenox Square include the chef-driven Iberian Pig, gourmet brunch spot Corner Cafe, elegant French bistro F&B Atlanta, top-rated American restaurant Mission + Market, and Ford Fry's Italian concept St. Cecilia. So whether you're looking for things to do during your Atlanta layover or spending the weekend exploring Atlanta's shopping and dining scenes, Lenox Square is a one-stop destination to fit the bill.
Plan your visit to Atlanta's Lenox Square
Lenox Square is easy to fit into an Atlanta itinerary, especially for visitors staying in Midtown, Buckhead, or near the airport. The mall sits just off GA-400 and Peachtree Road, and it's directly connected by public transit to the Lenox MARTA station on the Gold Line, making it one of the most accessible upscale shopping destinations in the city without needing a car. From Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the drive typically takes 25 to 35 minutes, depending on traffic, while MARTA riders can reach Lenox Square in about a half-hour.
Lenox Square is generally open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to around 8 p.m. (with limited hours on Sundays and holidays). Visitors planning to dine either at the mall or in the area should check restaurant hours in advance, especially for dinner, as some spots are busiest on Friday and Saturday evenings. Parking is available in multiple attached decks, but weekends and holidays can get crowded; arriving earlier in the day or using MARTA can help you spend more time shopping and less time circling for a space.
For travelers, Lenox Square works best as a half-day destination. Plan to spend at least two to four hours shopping, then add time if you're sitting down for a full meal. The mall's location also makes it easy to pair with nearby attractions — upscale hotels, rooftop bars, and restaurants in Buckhead are all within a short walk or drive. After a morning perusing the goods at Lenox, head about 10 miles south to Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta's historic neighborhood with walkable streets and unique shops, to explore more local landmarks like Ponce City Market and the Beltline.