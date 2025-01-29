The Scenic Georgia Lake Town With An Eclectic Main Street Full Of Artsy Displays And Shops
As a state, Georgia has some of the most beautiful cities and locales in the entire Southland. While cities like Atlanta and Savannah get all the attention, other spots are just as historic and perhaps even more charming. One such city is Buford, which is about 45 minutes north of Atlanta and next to the southern edge of Lake Lanier (aka Georgia's largest, most beautiful, and deadliest lake).
Travel up I-85 and I-985, and you'll find yourself smack dab in the middle of Buford. However, if you really want to get a feel for the city, you'll travel to its historic Main Street. Running parallel to the railroad tracks, Main Street gives you a sense of the history and culture that helps elevate Buford above other small Georgia towns. So, if the Queen City of the Mountains is too far north for you but you still want a small town with plenty of stuff to do, Buford is it. Let's see what makes this place so captivating.
A brief overview of Buford, Georgia
When researching Georgia's history, you'll realize that the railroads helped shape many of the towns and cities surrounding Atlanta. Much like the hip, unique, and happening downtown of Lilburn, Buford was named after a railroad magnate. In this case, the president of the Atlanta and Richmond Air-Line Railroad, Algernon Sidney Buford. The Town of Buford was founded in 1872, then renamed the City of Buford in 1896.
For many years, Buford was the largest city in Gwinnett County, thanks in large part to its industrial trade. Although it was home to many different factories and businesses, the leather tanning trade made it famous worldwide, earning it the nickname "The Leather City." However, because of its industry and prominence within Georgia, Buford was also known locally as the "New York of Gwinnett," according to a 1902 article.
These days, industry isn't what gives Buford its notoriety. Instead, more attention is paid to its school district, which is one of the best in the entire state. One look at Buford City Schools (particularly the massive and impressive high school), and you'll understand why many parents try to have their children attend school here more than anywhere else. Interestingly enough, this has always been the case since the city's incorporation.
What to do when visiting scenic Buford, Georgia
Because Lake Lanier wasn't formed until the 1950s, much of Buford's sights and attractions are situated along its historic main street. The best place to start is at the southern end, where you can experience Tannery Row. There's the Ale House, which sits in an original factory building and has incredible food and beers on tap. Next door is the Tannery Row Artist's Colony, which showcases fabulous pieces from local artists all year round.
Further up, the section between Garnett and Harris St. is considered Downtown Buford, thanks to its abundance of shops and restaurants. Some highlights include the Buford Station Creamery, 37 Main Restaurant + Bar (which doubles as a live music venue), and Cork It Buford, a wine and charcuterie bar. There are also boutiques, antique shops, and event venues nearby. Although, if you really want to go shopping, the Mall of Georgia is just down Buford Drive and features three floors and 200+ stores.
Once you've gotten a taste of Buford's Main Street, you can head up to the lake and enjoy the natural scenery. Buford Dam Park has a fishing pier, a sandy beach for swimming, and picnic and recreational areas for all ages. However, if you really want to experience the majesty of Lake Lanier while relaxing and unwinding, you can head up to the Margaritaville Resort at Lake Lanier. It's only a 15-minute drive, and it gives you some of the best views of the water. Plus, if you have little ones in tow, they'll love the onsite water activities and slides. Or, if you visit in winter, snow tubing.