The Scenic Georgia Lake Town With An Eclectic Main Street Full Of Artsy Displays And Shops

Because Lake Lanier wasn't formed until the 1950s, much of Buford's sights and attractions are situated along its historic main street. The best place to start is at the southern end, where you can experience Tannery Row. There's the Ale House, which sits in an original factory building and has incredible food and beers on tap. Next door is the Tannery Row Artist's Colony, which showcases fabulous pieces from local artists all year round.

Further up, the section between Garnett and Harris St. is considered Downtown Buford, thanks to its abundance of shops and restaurants. Some highlights include the Buford Station Creamery, 37 Main Restaurant + Bar (which doubles as a live music venue), and Cork It Buford, a wine and charcuterie bar. There are also boutiques, antique shops, and event venues nearby. Although, if you really want to go shopping, the Mall of Georgia is just down Buford Drive and features three floors and 200+ stores.

Once you've gotten a taste of Buford's Main Street, you can head up to the lake and enjoy the natural scenery. Buford Dam Park has a fishing pier, a sandy beach for swimming, and picnic and recreational areas for all ages. However, if you really want to experience the majesty of Lake Lanier while relaxing and unwinding, you can head up to the Margaritaville Resort at Lake Lanier. It's only a 15-minute drive, and it gives you some of the best views of the water. Plus, if you have little ones in tow, they'll love the onsite water activities and slides. Or, if you visit in winter, snow tubing.