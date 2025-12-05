Atlanta's 5 Best Things To Do During Your Layover
Picture this: You book a multi-stop flight, not paying much attention to the layovers in between. Then, the week before your trip, you finally read that flight itinerary in detail just to see a long layover in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Sigh. Hours spent in an airport aren't fun for anyone. What if you could use that time for something a bit more entertaining, though? Luckily, the city of Atlanta has plenty of ways to use your long layover time effectively.
From copious shopping opportunities to important history lessons, Atlanta makes a lengthy layover feel like a breeze. We chose the five best layover activities using information from online forums and attractions' official websites, narrowing down options that are fitting for a range of travelers and interests.
Even if you don't have time to leave the airport, there's one activity on this list for Delta SkyMiles members that will keep you busy without the hassle of going through security again. Note that while there's no dedicated luggage storage area at the Atlanta airport, you can stow your carry-on bag away for the day through a third-party service local to Atlanta, like Bounce or Stasher. So, hop on the MARTA, Atlanta's public transit system, or book yourself an Uber, and get yourself downtown for some lengthy layover fun. Just be sure to be back in time for your flight!
Shop in the Ponce City Market and stroll the Beltline
Is your wallet burning a hole through your pocket? The Ponce City Market is the perfect place to cool it off. With 56 locally owned businesses, you could stay occupied throughout your entire layover. Buy a new outfit for vacation at Bridge Boutique, a vintage-inspired shop with stunning dresses for your resort dinner, or Souk Bō'hēmian, a boutique inspired by North African bazaars with unique, high-quality pieces.
Cure your empty traveler stomach with a specialty roll from Miso Ko or a crispy chicken sandwich from Hop's Chicken. Sweet treats are also in abundance in Ponce City Market, with arguably the most interesting options at Uwu Asian Dessert Co. This Asian dessert spot sells dazzling boba teas, Japanese kakigori shaved ice, and bubble waffles to cure your sweet tooth. Kill time by getting your fortune read at the Modern Mystic Shop, and don't forget to stop in Posman Books for the perfect book to read on the plane.
Once you've worn out all your options in the market, stroll outside to enjoy Atlanta's Beltline, a network of trails, eateries, and parks just steps from Ponce City Market. This 22-mile trail loop is full of outdoor spots, art exhibits, and local Atlanta businesses to explore. Stroll through the tree-covered paths, or rent a bike to peruse the trail in style. Enjoying your layover with some fresh air is the perfect remedy for a stuffy plane ride to the city.
Explore the Center for Civil and Human Rights
While it's easy to get caught up in our everyday lives, it can be a good idea to take a step back and look at the history of the people who came before us. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta offers a look into a pivotal point in the United States' not-so-distant history. Each exhibit shows key figures and moments from the Civil Rights Movement that shaped the way the country looks today.
The "Rolls Down Like Water" exhibit catalogs the efforts made by protestors to desegregate the United States with interactive displays and real photos from the era. Take a walk through "A Committed Life," an exhibit dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learn about Dr. King's philosophy, read some of his works, and get a look at the books that were on his personal bookshelf. The "Everyone. Everywhere." exhibit focuses on human rights at a global scale, allowing visitors to see how people around the world strive for the same justice. As of this writing, adult general admission tickets cost $28 (or $26 if you book a slot in advance).
See fish and other wildlife at the Georgia Aquarium
What better way to stay busy during your layover than pressing your nose against the glass of some fish tanks? Just kidding, don't actually do that; you'll scare the fish. But the Georgia Aquarium is undeniably a fun way to spend a few hours.
There are a variety of galleries and exhibits to keep your attention, whether you're laughing at the waddling penguins or learning about the anatomy of a seahorse. Guests can attend a "Behind the Seas" tour to get an in-depth look at the aquarium's offerings, or even attend one of the exciting presentations. Watch dolphins splash around during "Destination: Dolphin," or get up close and personal at the "Sea Lion Encounter."
Single-day tickets start at $54.99, though pricing may fluctuate depending on the day of the week. However, if you'd like to attend the next activity on our list, the Georgia Aquarium offers a collaborative ticket deal.
Sip your favorite soda at the World of Coca-Cola Museum
You heard that right, you can visit both the Georgia Aquarium and the Coca-Cola Museum with a combo ticket for $79.99, as of this writing. With both buildings being located just around the corner from one another, the World of Coca-Cola museum is the perfect follow-up to the aquarium. As the birthplace of America's iconic soda beverage, Atlanta is the perfect spot to explore the story behind the brand's empire.
Enjoy "The Studios," an interactive exhibit exploring Coca-Cola's influence on art, media, and culture. Study up in the Hall of Collabs, or design your own Coke bottle with The Canvas. Visit the Beverage Lab to mix up your own Coca-Cola flavor concoction, or take a trip down memory lane in the "Coca-Cola Stories" exhibit. In the "Icons" exhibit, grab a photo with the adorable Coca-Cola Polar Bear and explore all the things that make the brand iconic. Most days, the museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weekends being open until 6 p.m. A general admission ticket for the museum is between $20 and $30, depending on the day of the week.
Attempt the Delta Sky Club Crawl
If you don't have enough time to leave the airport but happen to be a Delta SkyMiles member, you can try the unofficial Atlanta Airport Sky Club Crawl. Created by members of the r/Delta Reddit thread, the bar crawl sets its sights on the eight Delta Sky Clubs (plus one partner lounge) scattered throughout the Atlanta airport. If you have a few hours to kill and are over the age of 21, this may be an entertaining activity for you.
According to one Reddit thread, the rules are: Have one drink (beer, wine, or shot) at each Sky Club, don't use the plane train or cut in line, tip your bartender, and complete the challenge in one single layover. If you do attempt this club crawl, be sure to pace yourself and eat some food along the way. This may be one of the reasons why travelers consider Hartsfield-Jackson to be the best American airport for a layover, though who's to say?
Methodology
To find the best layover activities in Atlanta, we consulted online forums and threads from people who had long layovers in Atlanta. The most popular suggestions were taken and researched via the activity's official website. Visitor information was pulled from the businesses' websites, and another thread under r/delta was referenced for the Delta Sky Club Crawl information, since the crawl originated on Reddit. Each activity was suggested under the idea that travelers would have more than a six-hour layover, with each activity generally being possible to complete within that time frame. We also chose our top five activities to ensure variety, with activities ideal for families with children, adults, solo travelers, and groups.