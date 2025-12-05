Atlanta's 5 Best Things To Do During Your Layover

Picture this: You book a multi-stop flight, not paying much attention to the layovers in between. Then, the week before your trip, you finally read that flight itinerary in detail just to see a long layover in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Sigh. Hours spent in an airport aren't fun for anyone. What if you could use that time for something a bit more entertaining, though? Luckily, the city of Atlanta has plenty of ways to use your long layover time effectively.

From copious shopping opportunities to important history lessons, Atlanta makes a lengthy layover feel like a breeze. We chose the five best layover activities using information from online forums and attractions' official websites, narrowing down options that are fitting for a range of travelers and interests.

Even if you don't have time to leave the airport, there's one activity on this list for Delta SkyMiles members that will keep you busy without the hassle of going through security again. Note that while there's no dedicated luggage storage area at the Atlanta airport, you can stow your carry-on bag away for the day through a third-party service local to Atlanta, like Bounce or Stasher. So, hop on the MARTA, Atlanta's public transit system, or book yourself an Uber, and get yourself downtown for some lengthy layover fun. Just be sure to be back in time for your flight!