What Is A 'Dry County' And How Can It Affect Your Vacation In America?

Tourists heading to America have lots to think about when planning a trip. This is an enormous country, and picking a state to visit alone can mean lots of research. One you get here, you may be considering some alcohol-related activities. Perhaps you're planning a fun California road trip through wine country. Maybe you're excited to try some beer along the Bend Ale Trail in Oregon. Or it could be that you've been binging old "Sex and the City" episodes, and you're simply looking to have a cosmopolitan in New York City. However, if you're visiting the U.S., particularly in the South and Midwest, you may encounter something called a "dry county." This is a county (or an area with a similar boundary) where alcohol isn't permitted for sale. As odd as that might seem in today's world, America is the country that passed Prohibition in 1919 and didn't repeal it until 1933, while much of the rest of the world toasted with champagne or downed wine, beer, and spirits.

While the drier parts of the USA have been shifting toward less restrictive rules in the 21st century, you may still encounter dry counties, as well as something called "moist" counties, where there are rules limiting what can be sold and where. Before you visit, it's a good idea to check if you'll have to find your alcohol in other places, and how far you'll have to drive to do so.