The Most Idyllic Road Trip Through California Wine Country Has Hidden Gems, Dreamy Inns, And Seaside Charm

If you want to embark on an epic American road trip centered around the beauty and flavors of California wine country, we've got a way to do it. Driving from Southern California and up through Northern California, you will hit some of the best wine destinations and beautiful places to stay. With around 4,800 wineries across the Golden State, someone's favorite spot may inevitably be missing from this route — but you'll find some new favorites as you go. While you could easily spend a week or more at every place, a single night or two in each region will grant a taste of the area's highlights.

Start your trip about an hour north from San Diego in the city of Temecula, which offers casual vibes and delicious dining along with good wine. Hop on the Temecula Wine Trolley in historic downtown and let someone else do the driving to three different area wineries. Another good option would be Temecula Cable Car Wine Tours, which uses a restored San Francisco cable car to shuttle you around wine country. Fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" may recognize it from the show's eleventh season.

If you want to explore the area on your own, the Rancho California Way is a popular drive with a number of wineries close to each other. Additionally, check out some of the wineries off this main road. The Calle Contento Wine Trail takes you to spots like Longshadow Ranch Winery and Falkner Winery that present wine tastings in beautiful settings. Be sure to stay the night at Ponte Vineyard Inn, a romantic 90-room Mission-style hotel set amidst vineyards and gardens.