The Oldest Beer Trail Out West Is A Flavorful Gem With Outdoorsy Fun And Prizes For Designated Drivers

Visitors flock to Oregon for adventure in both its great outdoors and great tasting rooms. No secret among wine connoisseurs, Oregon's Willamette Valley is a top destination wine region for rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. However, before Oregon became known for its wines, it was known for its hops — the not-so-secret ingredient that gives personality to beer.

The western U.S. lays claim to spurring the craft beer movement of the late 1990s and early 2000s. And the oldest beer trail out west is in Bend, Oregon, a breathtaking city where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure unite. Specifically, the Bend Ale Trail offers a great taste of its local craft beer industry, as well as outdoorsy fun and even prizes for those who step up to be the designated driver.

The Bend Ale Trail has been serving up fun since 2010 in the form of a Central Oregon scavenger hunt that invites travelers to visit a number of its local businesses in short order. Organized into seven territories, the official Bend Ale Trail map designates breweries, "drinkable diversions" (including wineries, cideries, and distilleries, because beer doesn't discriminate), and "perfect pairings" in the form of local activities and attractions for between tastings. A web-based app allows participants to earn stamps for their Ale Trail passport. Alternatively, physical passport copies are also available at the Bend Visitor Center, conveniently located in downtown Bend within walking distance of several of the breweries.