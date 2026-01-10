British Columbia's Secret Lakeside Town With Hot Springs Is 'An Oasis Of Arts, Culture And Relaxation'
Perched on the edge of Upper Arrow Lake between the Selkirk and Monashee mountain ranges is a quiet town known for its vibrant art community and access to natural hot springs. This small town of just over 1,500 residents is known as "an oasis of arts, culture, and relaxation," where visitors can enjoy the best that the West Kootenays has to offer.
Galleries and public artworks are scattered throughout this no-stoplight lakeside town that was once a secret tucked away in British Columbia's unique inland temperate rainforest. These days, the secret is out as folks from nearby areas like Castlegar, Revelstoke, and Kaslo, the charming "little Switzerland" of Canada, have caught on to the chill vibes and healing properties of the several hot springs in the surrounding area, looking out onto crystal waters and dramatic mountain peaks.
While the Sinixt people inhabited this picturesque valley for 10,000 years, the town of Nakusp didn't emerge until 1892 as part of the fur trade route and mining boom that began around that time. The mining boom ended, but the town held on, and today, you can see remnants of its past in early 20th-century buildings accentuated by lovely landscaping.
Hot Springs near Nakusp
While hot springs are typically found in volcanic areas, southeastern British Columbia isn't a volcanic hot spot. The thermal waters around Nakusp are formed by rainwater and snow melt that travels deep into the earth, where it's heated before flowing back to the surface, emerging in fractures and fissures. A valley is a particularly good area for hot springs like this to form, which is why Nakusp is known as the "Valley of the Hot Springs."
Less than a 20-minute drive from the town are the Nakusp Hot Springs, a community-owned site with beautiful views in the Kuskanax Valley. These hot springs are open all year, aside from a few weeks in the spring and fall for routine cleaning, and complemented by both a campground that's open during the summer and year-round chalets. If you're searching for a luxurious destination to soak in hot springs and enjoy epic views, head to the Halcyon Hot Springs next, less than a 30-minute drive from Nakusp. This hot springs resort has pools with sweeping views of the Monashee Mountains and Upper Arrow Lake, which are available for day use by non-guests of the hotel year-round.
If your ideal hot spring destination is surrounded by dense forest, check out the Halfway Hot Springs, about a 35-minute drive outside of town. The last 7 miles (11 km) are on a poorly maintained dirt road, which means that it may take longer to get there. Access to these primitive hot springs requires a short but steep hike. You'll find changing rooms and outhouses (bring your own toilet paper), but no trash cans, so leave no trace. Keep in mind that, although nudity is technically illegal in British Columbia, clothing is often optional at this particular hot spring.
Discover the art scene in Nakusp
Nakusp is the largest of the 20 Arrow Slocan communities — towns in Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valley — which is perhaps one reason why this lakeside enclave has become a hub for artists and creative folks. Studio Connexion Gallery is a former antique furniture store that has turned into a gallery showcasing local artists from around the area and Canada, while the ALFA (Arrow Lakes Fine Arts) Guild hosts exhibitions and is building a community arts center in an old forestry building that's intended to open in the Spring of 2026. A great resource is the Arrow Lakes District Arts Council Society, a volunteer-run non-profit organization that has hosted events like concerts and connected folks with local artists for over 40 years.
Part of Nakusp's charm is its remoteness, so while it's not exactly easy to reach — the closest international airport, Kelowna International Airport, is three hours away — it makes for a great day or weekend trip for those in southeastern British Columbia. There are three direct routes to Nakusp. Visitors can make their way from Nelson or Castlegar, Vernon, and Revelstoke, home of the world's best powder ski resort. Nelson and Castlegar are less than two hours away by car. Vernon is 2.5 hours away, while Revelstoke is 1.5 hours away, although if you travel from either of these locations, you'll need to take the free ferry across Upper Arrow Lake to reach Nakusp.