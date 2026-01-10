British Columbia's Secret Lakeside Town With Hot Springs Is 'An Oasis Of Arts, Culture And Relaxation'

Perched on the edge of Upper Arrow Lake between the Selkirk and Monashee mountain ranges is a quiet town known for its vibrant art community and access to natural hot springs. This small town of just over 1,500 residents is known as "an oasis of arts, culture, and relaxation," where visitors can enjoy the best that the West Kootenays has to offer.

Galleries and public artworks are scattered throughout this no-stoplight lakeside town that was once a secret tucked away in British Columbia's unique inland temperate rainforest. These days, the secret is out as folks from nearby areas like Castlegar, Revelstoke, and Kaslo, the charming "little Switzerland" of Canada, have caught on to the chill vibes and healing properties of the several hot springs in the surrounding area, looking out onto crystal waters and dramatic mountain peaks.

While the Sinixt people inhabited this picturesque valley for 10,000 years, the town of Nakusp didn't emerge until 1892 as part of the fur trade route and mining boom that began around that time. The mining boom ended, but the town held on, and today, you can see remnants of its past in early 20th-century buildings accentuated by lovely landscaping.