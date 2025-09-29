A Wildly Charming Lakeside Village Best Known As 'Little Switzerland Of Canada' Boasts Beaches, Parks, And Shops

Canada is known around the world for its spectacular scenery and outdoor adventures. Located between the Selkirk and Purcell mountains is the gorgeous village of Kaslo, which borders the shores of Kootenay Lake. The town has been called the "little Switzerland of Canada" thanks to its scenic beauty and historic charm. Kaslo has a long mining history — the town came to life in the late 1800s as a silver and gold mining boomtown. Its history is preserved in a number of heritage buildings, giving it a charming, European-like atmosphere.

Kaslo isn't the easiest place to reach, but it's well worth the effort to get there. The closest airport is West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away — the small airport offers daily flights to Vancouver. Although Kelowna has the nearest international airport, Calgary is the closest major international airport with a 7-hour drive from Kaslo. Calgary is famous for its rodeo and country music, so it's worth extending your trip if you're flying in there. On the other hand, Vancouver Airport is one of the best in North America, though it's about an 8.5-hour drive away from Kaslo. While there are some public transport and shuttles available in the area, it's easiest to get here and travel around with your own vehicle.