A Wildly Charming Lakeside Village Best Known As 'Little Switzerland Of Canada' Boasts Beaches, Parks, And Shops
Canada is known around the world for its spectacular scenery and outdoor adventures. Located between the Selkirk and Purcell mountains is the gorgeous village of Kaslo, which borders the shores of Kootenay Lake. The town has been called the "little Switzerland of Canada" thanks to its scenic beauty and historic charm. Kaslo has a long mining history — the town came to life in the late 1800s as a silver and gold mining boomtown. Its history is preserved in a number of heritage buildings, giving it a charming, European-like atmosphere.
Kaslo isn't the easiest place to reach, but it's well worth the effort to get there. The closest airport is West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away — the small airport offers daily flights to Vancouver. Although Kelowna has the nearest international airport, Calgary is the closest major international airport with a 7-hour drive from Kaslo. Calgary is famous for its rodeo and country music, so it's worth extending your trip if you're flying in there. On the other hand, Vancouver Airport is one of the best in North America, though it's about an 8.5-hour drive away from Kaslo. While there are some public transport and shuttles available in the area, it's easiest to get here and travel around with your own vehicle.
Explore the great outdoors in Kaslo
Getting out in nature is one of the best ways to experience Kaslo — the town is full of beaches, parks, hikes, and fun outdoor activities. There are two beaches that are great for swimming in Kootenay Lake, and each one has a little something for everyone. Kaslo Bay Park boasts a sandy beach, while further along the bay you'll find Kaslo Beach Regional Park, a classic Pacific Northwest sight with a rocky shoreline. Both of these beachside parks are worth a visit even if you're not swimming; Kaslo Bay Park is where the annual Kaslo Jazz Festival takes place, an experience that attracts music enthusiasts from neighboring provinces and the U.S. You can also get out on the lake for a paddle or rent a boat from Jones Boys Boats.
While you're there, you simply can't miss the incredible hiking opportunities around Kaslo. Immerse yourself in the serenity of nature on the Kaslo River Trail, a pretty trail that follows the river through the forest. The loop is 2.2 miles long and will take about 1 hour; there are two covered bridges and several fun sculptures to see. For a birds-eye view of the town, hike up Buchanan Fire Trail — the 2.5-mile moderate trail leads to a viewpoint with incredible views over Kaslo and Kootenay Lake. Just south of Kaslo, Fletcher Falls is a beautiful 50-foot waterfall accessed from an easy 0.3-mile walk.
Discover boutique shops and history in Kaslo
Give yourself time to browse through Kaslo's shops as you wander through the quaint downtown. Front Street Antiques is a must for second-hand goods — you never know what treasures you might find — and Willow Home Boutique is perfect for unique home decor. Pick up souvenirs and locally made products at Figments Fine Canadian Crafts.
Of course, you can't visit Kaslo without seeing the SS Moyie, the oldest intact sternwheeler in the world, which is now a self-guided museum. The town is positively steeped in history. The Langham Cultural Center and Provincial Heritage Site, for instance, is the heart of arts and culture in Kaslo, with two galleries, a museum, and a theater. Other pretty heritage buildings of note include the Kaslo Hotel and Kaslo City Hall, which is the oldest city hall on mainland British Columbia. If you want to explore further afield, head to the other side of the mountains to visit the little-known Kootenay National Park, a less-crowded alternative to Alberta's Banff National Park, with lots of outdoor activities from hiking to water sports.