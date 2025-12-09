The World's Best Powder Ski Resort Is A Canadian Alpine Gem With Record Verticals And Cozy Après Vibes

Powder is, according to pretty much any winter lover you ask, one of the best types of snow there is. Created when fresh dumps of the white stuff occur as the temperatures dip below freezing and the air remains dry, it's a ski aficionado's ticket to the most sought-after mountain sessions there are. With powder, you can float and bounce over cushions of snow, enjoying a feeling of weightlessness that skiing or snowboarding on compacted snow simply can't give. Tempted? Well, there's one name that should be on your winter travel bucket list: Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia.

Revelstoke has been crowned the finest place to go powder hunting. It was named alongside Utah's Alta Ski Area — another North American mountain resort known for having the deepest, freshest snow and Wyoming's Grand Targhee Resort, a place that records 500 inches of snow each year — as the top powder snow resort on the planet. The findings are a part of the 2025 edition of the annual Snomad Ski Resort Awards, which decide winners based on over 140,000 reviews submitted by actual winter sportsters over the course of the 2024-2025 season.

Remarking on the results, Ryan Melnyk, VP of Commercial Strategy and Marketing at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, said: "Beyond a broad range of terrain unlike anywhere else, we are graced with an average of 34 feet of snow each year, creating that light, champagne powder skiing and riding experience that people travel from all around the world to enjoy." Indeed, Revelstoke's ability to deliver world-class powder is nothing new. It's all thanks to the combination of wet oceanic air from the Pacific meeting the jagged Selkirk Mountains, creating perfect snow for the range of groomed slopes, tree-lined runs, and big mountain bowls.