This Orlando Suburb Is A Natural Florida Oasis With Paddling, Craft Beer, And Golf

Orlando may be known as the "Theme Park Capital of the world, but this region of the Sunshine State isn't just for those seeking roller coasters and water parks. If you want to see natural Florida, you don't have to go too far. Less than 30 minutes away is one of Orlando's best suburbs — Longwood. According to niche.com, Longwood is one of the best places to live in Florida. Great schools and a good business core are among its positive aspects for residents, but it's also a fun place to visit if you love craft beer, golfing, and paddling.

Florida has two nationally designated wild and scenic rivers – the Loxahatchee and Wekiva. The latter flows through Longwood, and it offers paddlers a natural Florida oasis full of spectacular scenery. As you paddle along the unhurried backwaters, you'll be warmly welcomed by some of the state's most iconic wildlife. Listen for the melody of the resident birds, but take a look around, and you may also spot alligators, otters, deer, bears, or manatees.

The best place to start your paddling expedition in Longwood is at Wekiva Island. Tripadvisor lists it as the top attraction in Longwood, and it was also named as the best outdoor attraction in the Orlando Sentinel's Central Florida Favorites. This under-the-radar spot situated alongside the Wekiva River rents canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, but also offers guided paddling tours. While rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, you can book paddling tours in advance. If you have your own vessel, you can also launch it from here.