This Orlando Suburb Is A Natural Florida Oasis With Paddling, Craft Beer, And Golf
Orlando may be known as the "Theme Park Capital of the world, but this region of the Sunshine State isn't just for those seeking roller coasters and water parks. If you want to see natural Florida, you don't have to go too far. Less than 30 minutes away is one of Orlando's best suburbs — Longwood. According to niche.com, Longwood is one of the best places to live in Florida. Great schools and a good business core are among its positive aspects for residents, but it's also a fun place to visit if you love craft beer, golfing, and paddling.
Florida has two nationally designated wild and scenic rivers – the Loxahatchee and Wekiva. The latter flows through Longwood, and it offers paddlers a natural Florida oasis full of spectacular scenery. As you paddle along the unhurried backwaters, you'll be warmly welcomed by some of the state's most iconic wildlife. Listen for the melody of the resident birds, but take a look around, and you may also spot alligators, otters, deer, bears, or manatees.
The best place to start your paddling expedition in Longwood is at Wekiva Island. Tripadvisor lists it as the top attraction in Longwood, and it was also named as the best outdoor attraction in the Orlando Sentinel's Central Florida Favorites. This under-the-radar spot situated alongside the Wekiva River rents canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, but also offers guided paddling tours. While rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, you can book paddling tours in advance. If you have your own vessel, you can also launch it from here.
Enjoy Longwood's craft beer scene
After your paddling trip, you can toast to a great day on the river at The Tooting Otter Craft Beer and Wine Bar, located on Wekiva Island. The bar has a rotating list of craft beer and is a local hotspot where you can also catch live music every weekend. Even if you don't get out on the water, you can still enjoy a cold beer alongside the water's edge at one of Orlando's best watering holes. The Tooting Otter claimed the title of best waterfront bar in the 2025 Best of Orlando Awards.
Longwood has other fun places to try local craft beer as well. The Orlando suburb is much smaller than Florida's craft beer capital, Tampa, but it is starting to develop its own robust craft beer scene and has multiple breweries. According to Tripadvisor, the most popular one is Hourglass Brewing. Even though it's not located on the water, it has some fun river-themed brews like Riverbend Rye Jubilee, a Hazy IPA called Alligator Cowboy, and the Kwai Mi A River, which is a lychee sour. Less than a mile away on the same street is where you'll find Alestone. If you're hungry, you can also pair your craft beer with a pizza or sandwich while you're there. Just make sure you also save time to visit Little Wekiva Brewery — another local favorite that brews up a really unique signature beverage, the Jalapeno Cream Ale.
Golfing in Longwood, FL
Those looking to hit the links will also enjoy this natural Florida oasis. The Wekiva Golf Club is located inside Longwood's esteemed Wekiva residential community, and non-members are welcome to play its 18-hole championship golf course. The open layout appeals to all golfers regardless of their experience level, and in true Longwood fashion, you'll get to experience more of the area's natural beauty. This par-72 course has mature trees with water incorporated into the course on three holes. If you don't want to commit to nine or 18 holes and just want to hit a few balls on the driving range, you can do that instead.
There's no need to bring your clubs, either. An on-site pro shop has everything you need. You can even rent clubs at Wekiva Golf Club if needed. If you work up an appetite, you can grab lunch at the Wekiva Grill Room located there.
Longwood is located just off Interstate 4, and if you're flying in, you can book a flight into the closest airport — Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), which is about 20 minutes away. It is one of Florida's most affordable airports, but Orlando International Airport (MCO) is serviced by more commercial airlines and has more flight options. If you have to fly there, it's still not a bad drive. It's only about 45 minutes to get to Longwood from Florida's busiest airport. If you want to stay a few days, you can find hotels in nearby cities such as Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Casselberry, and Apopka.