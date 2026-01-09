Nestled Between Lansing And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Friendly Town With Lakes And Bison
The northern reaches of Steuben County in Indiana are a dreamy lake destination you may not have heard of before, but it boasts 101 natural lakes, with peaceful towns surviving off of them in between. Among its lakeside getaways is the cozy city of Angola and the even cozier, smaller city of Fremont. With just over 2,000 residents, Fremont has a tight-knit community and a small-town charm.
A local reviewer of Fremont on Niche described, "It isn't loud or crowded. There are plenty of great people here, and there are some beautiful places here." Among those beautiful places are two lakes that the town sits between: Marsh Lake (and its encompassing nature preserve) and Clear Lake, a family-friendly recreational gem bordered with forest trails and public beaches. Just outside of town, there's also a herd of bison that live on a designated prairie preserve.
Because of its location near the Michigan border, Fremont is easy to get to from either Fort Wayne or Lansing, the Michigan city known for its Victorian-era homes and shops. You could fly into the Fort Wayne International Airport on the Indiana side, then drive just over an hour. From Lansing's Capital Region International Airport, it's about a 1.5-hour drive.
The lakes that sandwich Fremont
On the west side of Fremont, the Marsh Lake Nature Preserve is a great area for birding and boating. It showcases a wilder side of Steuben County — there aren't even any trails, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Still, there's public access to the preserve along the east side of the lake, where you can explore its wetland ecosystem or take a boat onto the lake. The preserve is wooded with tamarack and birch trees, and it's an eBird birding hotspot (beware of hunting season, though). There's a public access boat launch and nice views from the water with fishing opportunities: "Perfect place to fish and kayak. Pristine small lake with amazing panoramas," a Google Local Guide wrote, but warned of the lack of restrooms.
If your preference is for somewhere with more recreational infrastructure, then Clear Lake, on the east side of Fremont, might be the better option. Though perhaps not as developed as the walkable Midwest towns on the Great Lakes, Clear Lake is equipped with a marina for boaters, a beach, and walking trails nearby. On its eastern shore is the public beach, which has grills, picnic tables, and a boat ramp. For a leisurely hike, you can do the 0.8-mile loop in the Clear Lake Nature Preserve & Brennan Woods, which winds through a mix of woods and wetlands. Another easy trail takes you through the Koeneman Lake Nature Preserve, immediately south of Clear Lake.
Visit Fremont's pasture of roaming bison
One of the more unique sites within Fremont's terrain is the Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve, home to a herd of roughly 250 bison on a 400-acre property. The preserve is a beloved destination for visitors, with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor. Visits are offered via guided tours, which take place hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays from May to October, and only Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the year. Tours focus not only on viewing the buffalo but also on learning about their role in history and the ecosystem. "The tour guide is not only knowledgeable, but invested in teaching the Bison and their relationship to the indigenous culture," a reviewer said.
There's a lodge on-site, the White Pine Lodge, that serves as a bed-and-breakfast and was named one of the best vacation rentals state-wide by Travel Indiana Magazine. The lodge has a rustic look and is accoutered with regionally inspired elements like wooden cabinets and Native American artwork. It could be a good option if you're looking for a special place to post up in Fremont. As a bonus, you get to watch bison grazing from the lodge's porch.