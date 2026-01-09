Nestled Between Lansing And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Friendly Town With Lakes And Bison

The northern reaches of Steuben County in Indiana are a dreamy lake destination you may not have heard of before, but it boasts 101 natural lakes, with peaceful towns surviving off of them in between. Among its lakeside getaways is the cozy city of Angola and the even cozier, smaller city of Fremont. With just over 2,000 residents, Fremont has a tight-knit community and a small-town charm.

A local reviewer of Fremont on Niche described, "It isn't loud or crowded. There are plenty of great people here, and there are some beautiful places here." Among those beautiful places are two lakes that the town sits between: Marsh Lake (and its encompassing nature preserve) and Clear Lake, a family-friendly recreational gem bordered with forest trails and public beaches. Just outside of town, there's also a herd of bison that live on a designated prairie preserve.

Because of its location near the Michigan border, Fremont is easy to get to from either Fort Wayne or Lansing, the Michigan city known for its Victorian-era homes and shops. You could fly into the Fort Wayne International Airport on the Indiana side, then drive just over an hour. From Lansing's Capital Region International Airport, it's about a 1.5-hour drive.