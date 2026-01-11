New York's Chill, Trendy Midtown Neighborhood Houses Wildly Underrated Attractions

Turtle Bay is best known for being the home of the United Nations Headquarters. While the building most defines the city skyline from Roosevelt Island, it remains an expansive complex where visitors are very much welcome, as it has been since it settled into this corner of New York City shortly after the United Nations was formed in 1946. Sign up for a guided tour of the headquarters to learn more about the ins and outs of international diplomacy, or search for the various art pieces scattered across the Headquarters, each donated by private art collectors or Member States.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that this neighborhood is where you'll also spot a lot of consulates for various countries, including Ukraine, Peru, and Germany, to name a few. As you explore the streets of Turtle Bay, you'll likely spot more than a dozen. The Japan Society offices are also located in Turtle Bay. Much more approachable than consulates, pop by for a quick catch-up on the latest trends from Japan, or check out the Japan Society event calendar for ticketed events, like Kabuki theater, before your trip.

Why not digest your newfound knowledge on international affairs at a nearby park? Take a rest at one of 49 benches in the Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, and while you're there, smell the roses at the Katharine Hepburn Garden, the largest public garden on the east side of Manhattan. If you're visiting on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., you're in luck — browse the Green Market for fresh produce from local farmers. North of the UN Headquarters, there's also Peter Detmold Park, popular for its riverside views of Roosevelt Island.