One Of The Best Boutique Hotels In NYC Is A Luxurious Retreat With Massive Suites And A Rooftop Bar

As the most-visited city in the U.S., and among the most visited worldwide, it's no surprise that New York City is full of incredible hotels for every kind of traveler. From chic "micro hotels" to the ritziest establishments you can imagine, New York City really does have it all. Still, it's rare to find a hotel that manages to pull off luxurious style and amazing value at the same time, and The Kimberly does exactly that. The Kimberly is a boutique hotel in New York City's most vibrant neighborhood, Midtown. Its central location makes it a great pick for both first-time visitors and longtime lovers of Manhattan returning for more. Despite being a 20-minute walk from Times Square, the atmosphere at The Kimberly feels like it's a world away from the chaos. The hotel delivers an elevated take on the classic New York stay with oversized suites, thoughtful luxuries, incredible dining, and inspiring spaces to soak up panoramic skyline views from above, cocktail in hand. On top of everything else, the hotel makes it easy to feel like you're getting more for your money.

There are many ways for out-of-town visitors to get to New York City, be it by train, by bus, or via one of the three major airports surrounding the city: LaGuardia International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey (LaGuardia is the closest to the hotel, located just 9 miles away). Each of these airports is well connected to the city by public transit, but the most direct way is by taking a taxi or ride-share like Uber. You may be able to avoid the rush depending on when you arrive, but traffic in Midtown is to be expected, so budget your time accordingly. Once you arrive, you'll have all of New York City's best attractions effortlessly within reach.