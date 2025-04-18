One Of The Best Boutique Hotels In NYC Is A Luxurious Retreat With Massive Suites And A Rooftop Bar
As the most-visited city in the U.S., and among the most visited worldwide, it's no surprise that New York City is full of incredible hotels for every kind of traveler. From chic "micro hotels" to the ritziest establishments you can imagine, New York City really does have it all. Still, it's rare to find a hotel that manages to pull off luxurious style and amazing value at the same time, and The Kimberly does exactly that. The Kimberly is a boutique hotel in New York City's most vibrant neighborhood, Midtown. Its central location makes it a great pick for both first-time visitors and longtime lovers of Manhattan returning for more. Despite being a 20-minute walk from Times Square, the atmosphere at The Kimberly feels like it's a world away from the chaos. The hotel delivers an elevated take on the classic New York stay with oversized suites, thoughtful luxuries, incredible dining, and inspiring spaces to soak up panoramic skyline views from above, cocktail in hand. On top of everything else, the hotel makes it easy to feel like you're getting more for your money.
There are many ways for out-of-town visitors to get to New York City, be it by train, by bus, or via one of the three major airports surrounding the city: LaGuardia International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey (LaGuardia is the closest to the hotel, located just 9 miles away). Each of these airports is well connected to the city by public transit, but the most direct way is by taking a taxi or ride-share like Uber. You may be able to avoid the rush depending on when you arrive, but traffic in Midtown is to be expected, so budget your time accordingly. Once you arrive, you'll have all of New York City's best attractions effortlessly within reach.
What to expect when staying at The Kimberly
The Kimberly Hotel is situated in a prime pocket of Midtown East in Manhattan, the city's celebrated shopping and cultural district. Inside, the boutique hotel evokes a blend of old-world glamour and contemporary luxury. The lobby is tastefully curated with antique decor that reflects the charm and prestige of Midtown East. You don't have to leave the building to soak up New York's famous views — head to the rooftop bar, aptly named Upstairs, for craft cocktails and skyline vistas. The hotel also has two restaurants: a classic Roaring Twenties-inspired steakhouse and a modern Italian spot serving up sustainable dishes and legendary loaded flatbreads.
Manhattan may be known for its tiny (and pricey) hotel suites, but accommodations at The Kimberly are surprisingly roomy, ranging from 500 to 600 square feet, for the same rate as many other hotels in Midtown where the rooms are much smaller. Prices at The Kimberly start at $319 per night, which is lower than New York City's average hotel room rate in 2024 of $417 per night, according to data published by Co-Star (via the New York Times). The generously sized rooms evoke the same warmth and comfort as a private residence, with plush feather beds featuring Fretté sateen linens, L'Occitane bath products, marble finishes, designer furniture, and antique-style decor. There are various options ranging in size and price, from one-bedroom suites with a single king bed to executive accommodations with a kitchenette, living room, and dining area. Guests also have access to the fitness center, equipped with high-end exercise machines. The Kimberly prides itself on offering a level of hospitality that is rarely seen today, with dedicated staff members who have served the hotel since it opened in 1985.
Must-see attractions near The Kimberly Hotel
The Kimberly is located on East 50th Street, a few short blocks from the Rockefeller Center, an iconic spot you may recognize from your favorite movies. No trip to New York City is complete without catching a show, and The Kimberly Hotel places you right in the heart of the city's world-famous theater scene, with Broadway and Radio City Music Hall just steps away. Walk up a few blocks and you'll find yourself at the entrance to the best tourist attraction in America, none other than Central Park. Though you can easily spend a day visiting all of Central Park's attractions, the best way to experience this extraordinary place is by discovering the gems off the beaten path, such as the little spot where music lovers pay tribute to John Lennon.
Bordering the east side of the park along Fifth Avenue is Museum Mile, a must for art and history lovers. Known as the most significant stretch of world-class museums in the country, Museum Mile is where you'll find the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of the City of New York, among many others. You will have to venture beyond Fifth Avenue to tick all of the city's finest museums and galleries off your list — thankfully, the New York City's slightly chaotic subway system is an incredibly reliable way to get around once you get the hang of it, and a fun way to immerse yourself in the local way of life. Whether you're visiting famous landmarks or lesser-known gems, The Kimberly Hotel is the perfect launchpad for all of your New York City adventures and an ideal home base to retreat to at the end of the day.