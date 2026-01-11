The Camping Folding Table With Cup Holders You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $40
Whether you're an occasional glamper, a hardcore ultralight backpacker, or something in between, you probably bring gear that isn't a necessity but greatly improves your experience — a pillow, an espresso maker, a book, or a Bluetooth speaker, for example. If you're planning your next outdoor trip and still have room for a useful, lightweight item, then the Wakeman Outdoors 2-Tier Folding Camping Table is a practical addition to your pack. It may not be considered one of the most essential camping items to bring on any trip, but it's a handy, unexcessive luxury.
Much like Costco's compact, travel-ready blender, this product can make your outdoor adventures more comfortable. It's ideal for a variety of situations, including backpacking, tailgating, picnic-ing, or lazy beach days. Take it on multi-day hiking trips or to your kid's soccer game. Park it in front of your RV or tent, so you can conveniently enjoy a meal or a game of cards and some cold beers while you watch an exquisite sunset.
Made from sturdy 600D Oxford fabric and steel tubing, this folding table has two levels: an upper tabletop and a lower storage shelf. Although the item itself weighs just 5.5 lbs, the two tiers can support up to 20 lbs each. Four mesh cup holders on the top provide secure spots for cold beverages, while the lower shelf can hold snacks or personal items like purses, wallets, or phones. Plates and drinks can be set up on top, too. The product also comes with a carrying bag, into which it folds easily for transport. This versatile, affordable table can be purchased for $35.96 at Home Depot and is available in either blue or black.
How to set up and find the Wakeman Outdoors 2-Tier Folding Camping Table
To set up the table, simply open the carrying bag, remove the table and shelf, and gently unfold the frame. Connect the tabletop and lower shelf using the small plastic clasps on the frame. To put it away, remove any loose debris from the fabric, disconnect the tabletop, fold the frame closed, and place everything back into the bag. If needed, the fabric can be cleaned with soapy water.
This table measures about 28 inches wide and 24 inches tall when assembled and can be found not only at Home Depot but also at several online retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Prices and availability may vary, but if you prefer to buy it at Home Depot, it can be shipped to a nearby store or delivered to your door for free. The retailer usually offers flexible returns – for this camping table, you can generally return it within 30 days if you're not satisfied. That makes this a fairly risk-free purchase. What's more, it makes for a unique gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life.
A previous purchaser in August of 2025 wrote in their review that it "was a game-changer! The table is lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy, even on uneven sand. The two-tier design gave us extra space to keep drinks, snacks, and sunglasses off the sand, which made our day so much more comfortable." Other reviewers praised its easy assembly, durability, and portability. As of this writing, the table has a 5-star rating on Home Depot, a 4.8 on Walmart, and a 4.7 on Amazon.