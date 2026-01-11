The Camping Folding Table With Cup Holders You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $40

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're an occasional glamper, a hardcore ultralight backpacker, or something in between, you probably bring gear that isn't a necessity but greatly improves your experience — a pillow, an espresso maker, a book, or a Bluetooth speaker, for example. If you're planning your next outdoor trip and still have room for a useful, lightweight item, then the Wakeman Outdoors 2-Tier Folding Camping Table is a practical addition to your pack. It may not be considered one of the most essential camping items to bring on any trip, but it's a handy, unexcessive luxury.

Much like Costco's compact, travel-ready blender, this product can make your outdoor adventures more comfortable. It's ideal for a variety of situations, including backpacking, tailgating, picnic-ing, or lazy beach days. Take it on multi-day hiking trips or to your kid's soccer game. Park it in front of your RV or tent, so you can conveniently enjoy a meal or a game of cards and some cold beers while you watch an exquisite sunset.

Made from sturdy 600D Oxford fabric and steel tubing, this folding table has two levels: an upper tabletop and a lower storage shelf. Although the item itself weighs just 5.5 lbs, the two tiers can support up to 20 lbs each. Four mesh cup holders on the top provide secure spots for cold beverages, while the lower shelf can hold snacks or personal items like purses, wallets, or phones. Plates and drinks can be set up on top, too. The product also comes with a carrying bag, into which it folds easily for transport. This versatile, affordable table can be purchased for $35.96 at Home Depot and is available in either blue or black.