Costco's Compact, Travel-Ready Blender Is A Tiny Camping Essential For Fresh Smoothies Outdoors

If you're a smoothie fiend who loves the outdoors, you may find it challenging to part with your beloved blender when you go away on adventures. There's no replacement for starting off your morning with your favorite beverage — velvety in texture, fruity in flavor, and all-around delicious. And while you might be waking up to breathtaking beauty each morning, those instant Nescafé sachets or Capri Sun pouches just aren't going to cut it. So if you're looking for a travel-ready camping essential that will deliver you fresh smoothies outdoors, then the Ninja Blast Portable Blender, available at Costco, needs to be on your shopping list.

It's regularly priced at $55.39, although you may find seasonal deals and other promotions on Costco's website – as of this writing, you'll receive $10 off your order (up to five) for a limited time. And the best part? This is a two-pack, containing two self-contained, BPA-free vessels-slash-blenders. So, you can either leave one at home or give it away as a Christmas or birthday present to another smoothie-obsessed friend. The kit comes with a detachable motor base, a blade cover, and two leak-proof sipping lids and vessel caps. Same-day delivery is possible, as long as the item is in stock and depending on the time of ordering.

This blender has a maximum volume of 18 fluid ounces, and it can be found in light green or gray. Measuring 10.71 inches in height and 3.54 inches in width, and weighing in at 1.74 pounds, it's surprisingly tiny and compact for a blender. Made with lightweight, dishwasher-safe plastic and containing stainless-steel blades, this should be one of the items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat. It's certainly popular with the outdoorsy set — it's one of the five gadgets campers can't stop buying at Costco.