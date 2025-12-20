Costco's Compact, Travel-Ready Blender Is A Tiny Camping Essential For Fresh Smoothies Outdoors
If you're a smoothie fiend who loves the outdoors, you may find it challenging to part with your beloved blender when you go away on adventures. There's no replacement for starting off your morning with your favorite beverage — velvety in texture, fruity in flavor, and all-around delicious. And while you might be waking up to breathtaking beauty each morning, those instant Nescafé sachets or Capri Sun pouches just aren't going to cut it. So if you're looking for a travel-ready camping essential that will deliver you fresh smoothies outdoors, then the Ninja Blast Portable Blender, available at Costco, needs to be on your shopping list.
It's regularly priced at $55.39, although you may find seasonal deals and other promotions on Costco's website – as of this writing, you'll receive $10 off your order (up to five) for a limited time. And the best part? This is a two-pack, containing two self-contained, BPA-free vessels-slash-blenders. So, you can either leave one at home or give it away as a Christmas or birthday present to another smoothie-obsessed friend. The kit comes with a detachable motor base, a blade cover, and two leak-proof sipping lids and vessel caps. Same-day delivery is possible, as long as the item is in stock and depending on the time of ordering.
This blender has a maximum volume of 18 fluid ounces, and it can be found in light green or gray. Measuring 10.71 inches in height and 3.54 inches in width, and weighing in at 1.74 pounds, it's surprisingly tiny and compact for a blender. Made with lightweight, dishwasher-safe plastic and containing stainless-steel blades, this should be one of the items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat. It's certainly popular with the outdoorsy set — it's one of the five gadgets campers can't stop buying at Costco.
How to use and where to find the Ninja Blast Portable Blender
This device couldn't be simpler, with only two buttons (start or stop and power) controlling all functions. It comes with a USB-C charging cable, and one charge gives you up to 15 blends – that's two full weeks of daily smoothies! To use it, just add in your favorite ingredients: fruit, protein, oats, and anything else you like. Lines on the vessel indicate the minimum liquid required and the maximum fill. Then, press the button and blend until the mixture is at the desired texture. Remove it from the base, put on the lid, and your beverage is ready to transport and drink. So, whether you're ultra-light camping through one of the amazing national parks you can visit without a car or waking up among California Redwoods at a luxurious glamping spot, the Ninja Blast Portable Blender has got your smoothie needs covered.
While the product is purchasable from Amazon, it's priced higher, at $54.99 for just one. Additionally, you can order directly from Ninja's website – however, it is significantly more expensive, at $68 for one and $120 for the two-pack, and deliveries are only possible across the U.K. mainland. Both Amazon and Ninja offer a much wider range of colors than Costco, including cranberry red, denim blue, peach, and lemon meringue. But if you're not picky about the color and are U.S.-based, Costco currently provides the best deal. The company also has a generous 90-day return policy.
As of this writing, the blender has a 4.6 overall rating on Ninja's website, cinching high scores for its quality and value-for-money. One previous purchaser stated, "I simply loved this product. Easy to use and clean. Practical and very beautiful design," while another wrote: "Super convenient ... I'm obsessed."