Why Costco Is The Most Underrated Pit Stop For Road Trips

Those of a certain generation know that McDonald's was a go-to pit stop on family road trips. Parents couldn't get past those Golden Arches without a bathroom break (and maybe an order of fries). These days, it can be harder to dash in and out of a chain anonymously since many restrooms are locked or require a cashier to buzz you in. But with more than 600 locations nationwide, Costco may be the most underrated — yet most useful — pit stop for road trippers. After all, it satisfies a weary traveler's trifecta of needs: cheap gas, budget-minded food, and bathrooms that don't make you recoil.

Costco can be found in most states, including 132 in California and 34 in Florida. Only Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming don't have a location. Costco often has an attached gas center where prices hover between 5 to 25 cents less per gallon compared to competitors. In Austin at the time of writing, Costco gas was only $2.02 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The gas centers usually have a number of bays, good lighting, an attendant on duty, and extensive hours.

And, if nature calls, restrooms are typically located past the checkout registers and food court inside the store. Reddit commenters mostly agree that Costco bathrooms are tidy and spacious with multiple stalls and urinals, adequate toilet paper, and motion-sensor faucets. Some also have changing stations.