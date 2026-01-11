Why Costco Is The Most Underrated Pit Stop For Road Trips
Those of a certain generation know that McDonald's was a go-to pit stop on family road trips. Parents couldn't get past those Golden Arches without a bathroom break (and maybe an order of fries). These days, it can be harder to dash in and out of a chain anonymously since many restrooms are locked or require a cashier to buzz you in. But with more than 600 locations nationwide, Costco may be the most underrated — yet most useful — pit stop for road trippers. After all, it satisfies a weary traveler's trifecta of needs: cheap gas, budget-minded food, and bathrooms that don't make you recoil.
Costco can be found in most states, including 132 in California and 34 in Florida. Only Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming don't have a location. Costco often has an attached gas center where prices hover between 5 to 25 cents less per gallon compared to competitors. In Austin at the time of writing, Costco gas was only $2.02 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The gas centers usually have a number of bays, good lighting, an attendant on duty, and extensive hours.
And, if nature calls, restrooms are typically located past the checkout registers and food court inside the store. Reddit commenters mostly agree that Costco bathrooms are tidy and spacious with multiple stalls and urinals, adequate toilet paper, and motion-sensor faucets. Some also have changing stations.
Costco also offers the best road trip snacks
After refueling, drivers and passengers may also need nourishment. Even if you're not hungry, the scent of hot cheese pizza wafting from the food court will surely change your mind. You can pick up a plate-sized slice for only $1.99 each or one of those price-defying $1.50 hot dogs (accompanied by a soda).
If all this sounds perfect for adding to your road trip itinerary, embrace Costco on the road and become a member. More than 130 million shoppers worldwide are Costco members, and Gold Star membership costs $65 a year, entitling the holder to two cards. If you don't want to pay to shop, this may be a deal-breaker. But with countless samples and more than 4,000 items, the road trip opportunities are endless when you make this pit stop. The store can also allow you to stock up on any forgotten buys, like a budget-friendly travel tote bag or this affordable fashion find for sun protection.
To find convenient stops, use Google Maps to plan your itinerary and type in "Costco Gas Stations" in the "search along the route" bar. About a dozen locations pop up between a Las Vegas to Chicago trip, for example. Stopping for discounted gas, a clean bathroom, and a plethora of snacks will make your road trip perfect — just be sure to also avoid these reckless mistakes for a safe trip.