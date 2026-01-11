A New Fee At The Trevi Fountain Is Changing How Tourists Experience Rome's Iconic Landmark
Rome, deemed the world's most walkable city in 2025, is a sun-drenched, easy-to-explore capital packed with iconic sights. But travelers planning a pit stop at the magnificent Trevi Fountain from February 1, 2026, onwards should get their loose change ready — the city of Rome will be charging a 2 euros (around $2.34) entrance fee to see the 18th-century Baroque fountain up close. The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome's most visited landmarks, drawing in about 30,000 visitors a day and up to 9 million a year, according to the city's official website.
The modest entrance fee is projected to bring in a whopping 6.5 million euros (approx. $7.6 million) annually, funds that will be used toward the fountain's maintenance, protection, and tourist management. Exempt from the entrance fee are children under 5 years of age, people with disabilities and their companions, and local residents. Viewing the fountain from the piazza above or behind the barriers also remains free of charge. In a press conference reported by Corriere della Sera, Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, announced that the entrance fee will be imposed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Outside these times, the fountain will be free to visit. The new fee could change how tourists currently experience one of Rome's most iconic, if overcrowded, sights. By restricting access to 400 people at a time, tourists could have more elbow room for photo opportunities and participating in the tradition of tossing a coin into the fountain, which is believed to guarantee a return trip to Rome. The initiative could even reduce pickpocketing around the Trevi Fountain, which in 2024 was named the worst spot for pickpockets in Europe by Quotezone.
Reactions to Trevi Fountain's proposed new entrance fee are mixed
The news of the entrance fee prompted divided reactions online. "That is so crazy. I understand the need but in my mind it's still ridiculous to charge people to see an outdoor fountain. If that's the case I'm just going to go to Piazza navona," one Redditor wrote. Another Reddit user argued, "Starting to wall [off] pieces of the city with paywalls will ruin the vibe." But plenty of other people, including travel writer Kyle Stewart, were all for it. "Visitors should be able to enjoy themselves without being pushed around by others trying for the same shot," he wrote in the blog Live and Let's Fly. "They should be able to get their photo, enjoy the view and then move on without fighting off selfie sticks and clutching their wallets and phones."
One Redditor remained skeptical about the entire scheme, proclaiming that the cost of the trip itself is already so considerable that an additional 2 euros shouldn't be a massive issue. As one of the most "overtouristed" places in Europe, Rome — which welcomed more than 38 million visitors in the summer of 2025 alone, per Turismo Roma — has taken steps to combat its burgeoning crowds. The Pantheon, one of Italy's oldest attractions, famous for its geometry, light, and mystery, started charging a fee of 5 euros (around $5.90) to tourists, ending the free entrance policy prior to 2023. The City of Rome's official website also announced that five previously free museums — Giovanni Barracco Museum, Carlo Bilotti Museum, Pietro Canonica Museum, the Napoleonic Museum, and the Villa of Maxentius — will be imposing entrance fees on non-residents as well. This will come into effect on February 1, 2026, too.