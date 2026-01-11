A New Fee At The Trevi Fountain Is Changing How Tourists Experience Rome's Iconic Landmark

Rome, deemed the world's most walkable city in 2025, is a sun-drenched, easy-to-explore capital packed with iconic sights. But travelers planning a pit stop at the magnificent Trevi Fountain from February 1, 2026, onwards should get their loose change ready — the city of Rome will be charging a 2 euros (around $2.34) entrance fee to see the 18th-century Baroque fountain up close. The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome's most visited landmarks, drawing in about 30,000 visitors a day and up to 9 million a year, according to the city's official website.

The modest entrance fee is projected to bring in a whopping 6.5 million euros (approx. $7.6 million) annually, funds that will be used toward the fountain's maintenance, protection, and tourist management. Exempt from the entrance fee are children under 5 years of age, people with disabilities and their companions, and local residents. Viewing the fountain from the piazza above or behind the barriers also remains free of charge. In a press conference reported by Corriere della Sera, Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, announced that the entrance fee will be imposed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Outside these times, the fountain will be free to visit. The new fee could change how tourists currently experience one of Rome's most iconic, if overcrowded, sights. By restricting access to 400 people at a time, tourists could have more elbow room for photo opportunities and participating in the tradition of tossing a coin into the fountain, which is believed to guarantee a return trip to Rome. The initiative could even reduce pickpocketing around the Trevi Fountain, which in 2024 was named the worst spot for pickpockets in Europe by Quotezone.