Why Booking A Cheaper Hotel Could Cost You In The Long Run

Another factor that can seemingly make a hotel cheaper, and that is probably attractive to the budget traveler, is the non-refundable room. Usually, full payment is required at the time of booking, and the guest forfeits the opportunity to request a refund, regardless of the circumstances. Often, this is one of the lowest-priced options on both hotel sites and third-party platforms, at an average of 10 to 25% less than standard rates. And it can be seen as a win-win: Hotels receive guaranteed income while guests save money.

However, there's a reason why these rooms cost significantly less. You are taking a risk, gambling on the hope that nothing will go wrong in the future. And while you may be personally committed to your travel schedule and confident that you won't cancel, life may throw a wrench your way — an unexpected illness, death in the family, hazardous weather conditions, or another misfortune — that forces you to change your plans last-minute. So, although you might have saved $60 on the standard rate upon booking your week-long stay, you could instead lose $500 in the end if you're not able to get there.

No matter what kind of rate and hotel you select, it's integral to read the terms and conditions before you pay. Even if you haven't specifically booked a non-refundable room, some hotels have less generous or inflexible policies, with cancellation deadlines days or even weeks in advance of arrival. And while certain places may make exceptions to their rules, providing guests with vouchers for future stays, they are not legally obligated to do so, and this shouldn't be expected. Therefore, if you decide to go with only non-refundable rooms, keep in mind that it could cost you more down the line.