10 Extra Hotel Fees Guests Should Be Aware Of Before Booking Their Room

After a long day of travel, there's no better feeling than finally arriving at your hotel and relaxing. But if you're arriving early in the morning on a red-eye flight, you might have to wait until the afternoon to check in, which can seem like ages when you're exhausted from a long-haul flight or in desperate need of a shower. Of course, hotels need to clean the rooms between guests, but super early and late check-in and checkout times can be a huge red flag. If you're lucky, you may find that your room is ready before the typical check-in time, and you'll be free to enjoy it on the early side, but sometimes hotels may charge you for the privilege of an early check-in.

When you book your hotel, you may be given an option to tell the hotel what time you plan on arriving, but this can backfire if the hotel sees this as an early check-in request, as one user on Reddit posted: "On the final check-out page, I included that my estimated arrival time was 3-4 PM...And I just got a message from them saying, 'Thanks for reaching out. You can check in at 15:00 – 16:00 for 50 USD.' "

Many guests also request late checkouts, and if you have status with a particular brand, this may be included at no charge. Some hotels may also let you check in earlier if your room is ready — usually during the off-season or if the hotel is not crowded. The price of late checkout or early check-in ranges from brand to brand, so make sure to ask before confirming your stay.