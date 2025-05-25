Booking A Hotel? This Rule Change Means No More Hidden Fees (Here's What To Know)

We all know how the hotel booking process goes by now, right? You scan for prices, say, "Oh! $125? That's pretty reasonable," get all excited, and do some clicky clicks. Final price: $1,285. Ok, maybe that's an exaggeration, but you get the point. There are resort fees, additional person fees, parking fees, mini-bar fees, cleaning fees, and maybe even ridiculous fees for Wi-Fi. While lots of hotels might throw up their hands and claim innocence at such deceptive "junk fee" practices, they're obviously nonsense, and everyone knows it. Well, here comes the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to the rescue. As of May 12, 2025, they've decreed that hidden fees must be disclosed to the consumer up front.

In a nutshell, the FTC's Trade Regulation Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees doesn't prohibit short-term lodging businesses from laying on whatever fees they want, but it does prohibit them from not being transparent about it. Businesses can still operate as they wish, but they must not "offer, display, or advertise any price ... without clearly, conspicuously and prominently disclosing the total price" (per the Federal Register at the National Archives). In a practical sense, this means that costs are now clear up front when you go through the whole hotel booking process — from searching the internet and browsing listings to putting in your card info. And yes, this includes U.S. hotels operating abroad.