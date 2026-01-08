This Wildly Popular Colorado Ski Resort Shut Down Over A Labor Dispute. Here's What To Know

Southwest Colorado's Telluride is a year-round mountain destination, and during the winter, the immensely popular Telluride Ski Resort is a huge attraction. OnTheSnow named it the best ski resort in North America for 2023-2024, and it's one of the reasons that Colorado is known for having some of the best skiing in the U.S. But this ski resort is currently embroiled in an ongoing strike by the mountain's ski patrollers over pay. The strike shut down the resort entirely for more than a week over the holidays, and even now, only a small portion is open.

The conflict is between the Telluride Ski and Golf Company and the 78-member Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Union. After months of negotiating, the two parties couldn't reach an agreement for the next three-year contract. The ski patrollers voted to strike, starting December 27. In response, Chuck Horning, owner of the Telluride Ski and Golf Company, shut down the resort entirely the same day. It has since opened one lift, the Children's Learning Center, and the Meadows magic carpets, as updated on the ski resort's website. However, this is less than 2% of the over 2,000 acres of skiable terrain at Telluride, according to Powder.com.

If you are still planning to ski Telluride during the strike, lift tickets are $30 and only available in person at the time of this writing. Normally, Telluride daily passes start at $245 for adults. If you have an Epic Pass or a season pass for the resort, you can still access the open areas of the mountain. If you already bought passes and are no longer interested, you can request a refund.