Houston's Walkable, Eclectic Neighborhood Is Full Of Young Professionals, Clubs, And Fine Dining
Houston's perfect combination of southern hospitality and metropolitan energy makes it an ideal locale for young professionals seeking things to do at the end of the workday. While there are several districts to choose from, Washington Corridor offers sought-after apartments, bustling bistros, vibrant bars, and pulsing clubs 3.5 miles from the lively, urban Texas neighborhood of Midtown.
Memorial Park and Downtown Houston bookend this area, which stretches from the I-10 down to Buffalo Bayou. It's conveniently just 20 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and is close to the I-10 and I-45 for residents who need to venture elsewhere in the city or beyond. Houston is home to several walkable neighborhoods, but the Washington Corridor is also within walking distance of some of the most popular and entertaining spots for post-work hangouts. According to Walk Score, it's the 9th most walkable neighborhood in Houston, with a respectable "moderately walkable" score of 68; a stroll from one end to the other would take less than an hour.
Beyond its location, the region has found itself in demand among working professionals for its stores and malls, must-try restaurants, creative art galleries, and energetic bars. Career-focused residents looking to balance work-related events and conferences with enjoyable activities can keep the Sunday blues at bay in a place that Niche considers the 5th best place for young professionals in Houston.
Live, work and play near Memorial Park
The Memorial Park area has seen a revival in recent years, as run-down buildings have been demolished to make way for stylish townhomes and apartments. One resident described it as having "a strong community vibe, with loads of activities and beautiful green spaces in the park that are great for any outdoor enthusiast. The variety of events and restaurants keeps things lively and fun. Everything we want is within walking distance." That said, residents need to earn a pretty penny to live there, since homes are on average more expensive than 97.5% of Texas neighborhoods.
Having Memorial Park on your doorstep is undoubtedly a bonus. Its greenway provides plenty of fresh air, picnic opportunities, and leisure amenities, including a running trail, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. This is a space that locals love and relish living so close to, with one Tripadvisor reviewer calling it "a great urban oasis in the middle of Houston." Some of the city's best festivals and events take place there, too, filling the annual calendar with highly anticipated, spirited days out like the Bayou City Art Festival, which takes place annually around March.
Houston is known as the "Energy Capital of the World," and although this nickname comes from its thriving energy industry, Washington Corridor certainly adds to the city's vitality. It was one of the first locations to be redeveloped, so this is where many restaurants and watering holes have sprung up to create an atmospheric community hub. Combining classic Texan honky-tonks with upscale wine bars and inviting diners, there's something for everyone in this eclectic neighborhood.
Indulge in Washington Corridor's clubs and top-class eateries
Houston is home to restaurants that serve unique culinary creations, and Brenner's on the Bayou — a nod to another Houston alias, Bayou City — is the number one dinner spot in the city according to Tripadvisor reviewers who love its ambiance, stellar service, and decadent steaks. Laurenzo's Restaurant is another favorite, serving a mix of Italian, Mexican, and American dishes from its distinctive menu. Sophisticated tastebuds will also celebrate being close to some of the city's finest establishments, like Michelin-starred Musaafer to the southwest of Memorial Park and Tatemó to the northwest.
Post-dinner, grab a tipple at your chosen haunt; Julep has mouthwatering cocktails, Max's Wine Dive is the place for memorable vino, and Fuego's is a loved sports bar perfect for casual beers and laughs. To dance into the wee hours, Sunset Rooftop Lounge, with live music and bottle service above the city skyline, around 2 miles from the southeast corner of Washington Corridor, is open until 2 a.m.. If you prefer to stay within Washington Corridor, head to Luxx between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday; one reviewer described it as the "hottest new spot on Washington for sure!"
Houston's nightlife used to be a point of contention with neighbors who preferred peace, but a recent tougher response to rowdy behavior seems to have made a difference. President of Super Neighborhood 22 Washington-Memorial Coalition Stacie Fairchild told ABC13, "It used to just be, quite frankly, lawlessness... Now it's actually pretty quiet." For young professionals, this new, relaxed Washington Corridor fuses walkable streets and green spaces with unbeatable food and buzzing venues, resulting in an effortlessly trendy neighborhood. Visitors drawn to the area for the famous "Greetings from Houston" mural soon find there's much more to discover.