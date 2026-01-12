Ohio's Abandoned Bridge Near Cleveland Resembles Picturesque Greek Ruins

There are a number of charming small towns to visit in the Buckeye State, including the overlooked waterfront escape of Bay Village. Tucked along the southern shore of Lake Erie, this town is home to an ethereal set of ruins that are just begging to be explored. Known formally as the Porter Creek Bridge Ruins, this dramatic set of bridge piers is located in the woods of Porter Creek Valley. Whether you're interested in history, photography, or semi-urban exploring, this is one hidden gem not to be missed.

These almost eerie structures are the remains of a railway line that was built in 1901 as part of the Lake Shore Electric Railroad, connecting the major Ohio hubs of Cleveland and Toledo via an interurban trolley system. The railway once carried five million passengers a year during its heyday, before a decline that Cleveland Historical attributes to modernization, such as personal automobiles and buses. The last car ran on the railway line in May of 1938, and the line was dismantled after the company went bankrupt in 1939 during the Great Depression.