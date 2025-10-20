A Charming Ohio City Nestled On The Shores Of Lake Erie Offers A Serene, Overlooked Waterfront Escape

The Buckeye State may not offer oceanic views, but we'll take Lake Erie's shores any day — especially when you discover hidden gems such as Conneaut, with specialty shops and beaches. In fact, Ohio's entire strand is dotted with delightful towns, like Geneva-on-the-Lake and its glassy waters. And Bay Village should be the next on your radar. Unlike other waterfront destinations, this city has a slower pace; you can take in the tranquility and experience a true retreat. Whether you prefer taking a dip in the lake or having a beachside picnic, this family-friendly city is the perfect place to unwind without the crowds. People aren't hesitating to move to Bay Village, either — it was ranked third in Cleveland Magazine's "Top 20 Suburbs of 2025" list.

Boasting gorgeous lakefront parks, cute shops, and quaint eateries, Bay Village is more of a residential area than a touristy town. Amenities are catered towards families with plenty of opportunities for children to be active — from playgrounds and swimming pools to soccer fields and baseball diamonds. With extremely low crime rates and walkable streets, everyone is safe to stroll along the shoreline and bike from one place to another. During the winter months, kids can go sledding and ice skating, and serenity is guaranteed no matter the season.

Since Bay Village is considered a Cleveland suburb, it only takes 20 minutes to reach the city. Toledo is in close proximity, too, about one hour and 40 minutes away. Columbus is slightly farther at two hours and 10 minutes, but you can still make a day trip out of it. Nevertheless, it's worth spending a night or two in Bay Village. Book a stay at a vacation rental or opt for hotel chains such as Courtyard by Marriott, WestSpring Inn, or Wyndham Garden, all within 10 minutes of downtown.