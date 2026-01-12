One Of The Most Affordable Ski Resorts In America Is A Total Paradise In The Rockies With Unique Terrain
Among skiers and snowboarders, there's plenty of talk about the hefty cost of daily lift tickets at ski centers across the United States. It's easy to understand why, with rates over $300 at some locations, and prices literally changing with the weather at popular mountain resorts. Of course, there's much more to consider when budgeting for a ski trip, from equipment rentals and lessons to meals and lodging, and costs can add up quickly. Fortunately, affordable options still exist, including Purgatory Resort, a mountain paradise in the Rockies with unique terrain and a lively calendar of events.
Located in Durango, Colorado, Purgatory is regularly cited as one of the most affordable ski areas in the country. The cost of a daily lift ticket ranges from $51 on select weekdays to $119 (note that window rates increase — in this case, up to $141 — if you purchase on the day of skiing). Looking ahead to February and March, daily lift tickets cost as little as $23, and up to $141 on weekends. Even on the more expensive days, skiing at Purgatory is still a deal compared to many other destinations in Colorado. Consider, for example, the window prices for daily lift tickets at Vail Ski Resort, which range from $230 to $356.
But what does Purgatory's budget-friendly lift ticket get you? Access to a winter wonderland in the San Juan Mountains, with 107 trails, 11 lifts, and six terrain parks across 1,600 skiable acres. Created by glaciers thousands of years ago, the mountain slopes see an annual average of 260 inches of snow. About a quarter of the resort's trails are suitable for beginners, nearly half are intermediate level, and about 35% of runs, many with moguls, are considered for experts only.
Plan a budget-friendly ski trip to Purgatory Resort
One of the most notable aspects of the resort's terrain is that the mountain's slopes are partially covered in scenic forest. Some trails are steep and lined with trees, while others are wider and unshaded, offering sweeping views of the Rockies. "If you like tree skiing, then you'll love Purgatory," one snowboarder wrote in a review published on Outdoor Master. "Virtually every run is surrounded by trees with plenty of fun little alleyways and side hits for those who like to get air."
Luckily for winter sports enthusiasts trying to keep costs down, Purgatory's budget-friendly offerings aren't limited to lift tickets. Data collected by Casino.org shows that on peak dates, the average daily cost for renting equipment at the resort comes in around $64, and the average overnight stay in the area will set you back another $140. Adding up all the daily costs for lift tickets, equipment, lodgings, food and drink, and a half-day lesson — which totals $489 — the report showed that Purgatory Resort is one of the cheapest destinations in the United States for a ski getaway. The same ski day could cost more than four times as much at the luxe Alpine retreat Aspen Snowmass, the report notes. Of course there are several other ways to plan a budget ski trip, including using clever ski pass buying hacks that makes luxury resorts more affordable.
Purgatory Resort is less than an hour's drive from Durango-La Plata County Airport, which offers direct flights to travel hubs like Denver and Phoenix. The closest international airport is Albuquerque International Sunport, about four hours away by car.