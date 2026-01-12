One Of The Most Affordable Ski Resorts In America Is A Total Paradise In The Rockies With Unique Terrain

Among skiers and snowboarders, there's plenty of talk about the hefty cost of daily lift tickets at ski centers across the United States. It's easy to understand why, with rates over $300 at some locations, and prices literally changing with the weather at popular mountain resorts. Of course, there's much more to consider when budgeting for a ski trip, from equipment rentals and lessons to meals and lodging, and costs can add up quickly. Fortunately, affordable options still exist, including Purgatory Resort, a mountain paradise in the Rockies with unique terrain and a lively calendar of events.

Located in Durango, Colorado, Purgatory is regularly cited as one of the most affordable ski areas in the country. The cost of a daily lift ticket ranges from $51 on select weekdays to $119 (note that window rates increase — in this case, up to $141 — if you purchase on the day of skiing). Looking ahead to February and March, daily lift tickets cost as little as $23, and up to $141 on weekends. Even on the more expensive days, skiing at Purgatory is still a deal compared to many other destinations in Colorado. Consider, for example, the window prices for daily lift tickets at Vail Ski Resort, which range from $230 to $356.

But what does Purgatory's budget-friendly lift ticket get you? Access to a winter wonderland in the San Juan Mountains, with 107 trails, 11 lifts, and six terrain parks across 1,600 skiable acres. Created by glaciers thousands of years ago, the mountain slopes see an annual average of 260 inches of snow. About a quarter of the resort's trails are suitable for beginners, nearly half are intermediate level, and about 35% of runs, many with moguls, are considered for experts only.