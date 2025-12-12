A Clever Ski Pass Buying Hack Makes Luxury Resorts Affordable

Rushing down a snow-covered slope is one of the most thrilling winter experiences. Whether you're skiing or snowboarding, it can get expensive, especially if you want to make your excursions to the mountain frequent throughout the season.

The Show Chasers recently shared that the cost of a destination ski or snowboarding trip in 2026 is estimated to be around $1,500 and $3,000 for a five-day trip, with very pricey choices pushing the total bill to over $4,000. This is before any extras, making it easy to see how a trip can put a massive dent in your wallet. On the other hand, a road trip to your nearest mountain, provided you already own a lot of your own gear, likely will cost you in the $450–$710 range — much cheaper, but still not insignificant for a long weekend away.

So, where can you cut costs to make a ski or snowboarding trip possible with the least possible strain on your wallet? For frequent resort visitors, the best investment you can make is a reciprocal pass. A reciprocal pass is a season pass that grants access or benefits to partner resorts. You'll sometimes see it referred to as a multi-resort pass. Occasionally, you'll have a wide range of resorts in the same list, with even a few international resorts, too. In other words, this type of pass doesn't restrict you to a single destination; instead, it opens the possibility of a different resort on every trip. The more you use your pass, the more you save on admission and lift tickets.