A Clever Ski Pass Buying Hack Makes Luxury Resorts Affordable
Rushing down a snow-covered slope is one of the most thrilling winter experiences. Whether you're skiing or snowboarding, it can get expensive, especially if you want to make your excursions to the mountain frequent throughout the season.
The Show Chasers recently shared that the cost of a destination ski or snowboarding trip in 2026 is estimated to be around $1,500 and $3,000 for a five-day trip, with very pricey choices pushing the total bill to over $4,000. This is before any extras, making it easy to see how a trip can put a massive dent in your wallet. On the other hand, a road trip to your nearest mountain, provided you already own a lot of your own gear, likely will cost you in the $450–$710 range — much cheaper, but still not insignificant for a long weekend away.
So, where can you cut costs to make a ski or snowboarding trip possible with the least possible strain on your wallet? For frequent resort visitors, the best investment you can make is a reciprocal pass. A reciprocal pass is a season pass that grants access or benefits to partner resorts. You'll sometimes see it referred to as a multi-resort pass. Occasionally, you'll have a wide range of resorts in the same list, with even a few international resorts, too. In other words, this type of pass doesn't restrict you to a single destination; instead, it opens the possibility of a different resort on every trip. The more you use your pass, the more you save on admission and lift tickets.
The best reciprocal passes to save money
Finding reciprocal passes can be a little bit tricky. These aren't always physical passes and are usually available at lesser-known resorts. This, in turn, makes the average price more affordable than getting a seasonal pass at your go-to high-end resort, no perks included.
Reciprocal passes can be an especially economical choice if they cover resorts in the area where you happen to live. Holders of the Spring Unguided Premium Pass, offered at Silverton Mountain in Colorado, can enjoy two-day access to three other Colorado resorts, plus two more in New Mexico and another in California. This pass is priced at $499 for the 2026 season. You can also opt for a pass that encompasses multiple domestic and international destinations. A wide-access pass reduces the burden of overpaying for access to resorts in covered destinations. Mountain Collective's multi-resort pass gives holders two free days at over 25 resorts around the globe, including the world-class slopes of Niseko United in Japan, and it's priced at $729 for the 2026 season.
These are two examples to show the range of access benefits a pass can provide resortgoers, but there are more out there. Keep in mind that each reciprocal pass comes with terms and conditions of use, so be sure you thoroughly understand what you're getting (and what you're not getting) before committing. For example, the Big White Season Pass, which is accepted at resorts across Canada and select U.S. states, offers primarily discounts at partner resorts and not free access. Combined with strategic trip planning — bucket list European ski destinations can be surprisingly affordable compared to the U.S. — purchasing a reciprocal pass this winter may save you money in the long term and expand your options for unforgettable ski or snowboarding escapades.