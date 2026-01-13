Rick Steves Reveals 5 Big Ways Your United Kingdom Vacation Is Impacted By Brexit

Back in 2021, the United Kingdom finalized its split from the European Union, in an event known as Brexit. No one was sure exactly how Brexit would affect trade, immigration, and business, let alone the nuances of travel. At the regulatory level, travelers to the UK post-Brexit have had to comply with separate entry requirements on a trip spanning both the UK and EU — whereas before Brexit, an EU authorization would allow you to move freely between Britain and the rest of Europe. For example, with the new permit requirements affecting travelers in Europe as of 2025, you'll need to apply for separate authorization to enter both the UK and the EU if both are on your itinerary.

Beyond just administrative changes, though, travel expert Rick Steves has pointed out some of the less obvious ways that Brexit has changed travel experiences in the UK. Writing on his blog, Steves noted changes to prices, the workforce, and availability of tourist-related businesses, among other things. Some of those changes might reshape the way you budget your trip or plan a sightseeing itinerary, considerations that fall under the Rick Steves-approved checklist to always do before a vacation. While making sure you get UK-specific travel authorization before entering the country is an essential first step, these are some of the other impacts to expect for your UK travel.