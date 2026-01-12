Hawaii's Cruise Tax Will Change The Way Visitors Plan Island Vacations (Here's What To Know)

As you float past tropical and volcanic landscapes, discover pristine beaches, and participate in some gorgeous island-hopping, it's no wonder that cruising around Hawaii is so popular. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, out-of-state visitors on cruises spent nearly $63 million in 2023, and in 2026, tourists are likely going to be shelling out even more. However, Hawaii intends to impose an 11% tax on cruise ship passengers to help offset the effects of climate change. It's part of the so-called "Green Fee," which went into affect in May 2025 as a climate tax to make travel to Hawaii more expensive across the board, whether you're staying in a hotel, resort, Airbnb, or a stateroom on a ship.

The idea, according to Governor Josh Green, M.D., is to protect Hawaii's natural resources. In an official statement, Green says, "Hawaii cannot wait for the next disaster to hit before taking action. We must build resiliency now, and the Green Fee will provide the necessary financing to ensure resources are available for our future."

The idea of taxing tourists is hardly novel. A lot of popular destinations charge visitors: in Venice, you'll pay €5 (about $6) to enter the city on peak days in 2026, and Tenerife is implementing an eco tax of €10 to €25 ($12 to $30) for travelers who want to access the island's hiking trails this year. But the Green Fee is unique as it's tied to the threat of climate change.