5 Big Changes To Be Aware Of Before Booking Your Hawaii Vacation In 2026

Hawaii has long been one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S., attracting over 9 million visitors in 2024. These visitors come from around America and across the world, with many countries, such as Australia, seeing the archipelago state as the premier vacation spot in the U.S. Who can blame them when Hawaii boasts places like Waianae, a coastal gem offering pristine ocean views, dolphin watching, and snorkeling?

But tourism is changing quickly in Hawaii. The state has already done a lot of work to cut down on tourist numbers while increasing their spending. Declining tourism and increased spending means saving more for your next Hawaii vacation, but it's not the only change you need to consider before you spend your hard-earned money on flights and accommodation.

Expert Hawaii travel bloggers and local Hawaiian news outlets have been covering these changes closely in recent articles. Some changes are less impactful than others, so instead of inundating you with every little thing you might need to know, here are the five biggest changes affecting Hawaii vacations in 2026. These shifts in booking, costs, and local systems and rules are pretty significant compared to what travelers have experienced up until now. They don't necessarily rule out Hawaii as a destination, but they may make you rethink how you want to plan your next trip.