Situated Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is A Town With Nostalgic Vibes That Was Once Home To A Legendary Movie Star

Drive about 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis or 60-odd miles south of Fort Wayne, and you'll come across a town that refuses to let the present encroach on its beloved past. Home to just over 2,600 people, Fairmount is what comes to mind when you picture "small town USA." Turn-of-the-century buildings sit on wide street corners, redbrick shopfronts house local cafes and boutiques, and striking Queen Anne and Victorian homes preserve the town's enduring 1950s aesthetic and soul.

America's Midwest is full of towns like this one, such as Fortville, an underrated town with immaculate dining and Midwestern charm. However, few can lay claim to being the former home of legendary movie stars like the inimitable James Dean. The Hollywood heartthrob, who came into fame during the 1950s, grew up on a farm in Fairmount after moving to the town after the death of his mother. It's a legacy the people of Fairmount will never forget, and one they celebrate with multiple attractions and an annual festival that includes a heavily contested James Dean look-alike competition.

Fairmount's first-ever James Dean Festival was held in 1975. Since then, it has grown into a three-day extravaganza honoring the hometown hero with a parade, dance and look-alike competitions, a car show, and a memorial service. Expect plenty of red and leather jackets, coiffed hairstyles, vintage cars, and people of every age jitterbugging and jiving on the streets. The festival is usually held on the anniversary of Dean's death (September 30) and attracts between 30,000 and 50,000 people, more than 10 times the town's population, eager to celebrate his life, style, and essence of cool.