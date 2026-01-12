Situated Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is A Town With Nostalgic Vibes That Was Once Home To A Legendary Movie Star
Drive about 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis or 60-odd miles south of Fort Wayne, and you'll come across a town that refuses to let the present encroach on its beloved past. Home to just over 2,600 people, Fairmount is what comes to mind when you picture "small town USA." Turn-of-the-century buildings sit on wide street corners, redbrick shopfronts house local cafes and boutiques, and striking Queen Anne and Victorian homes preserve the town's enduring 1950s aesthetic and soul.
America's Midwest is full of towns like this one, such as Fortville, an underrated town with immaculate dining and Midwestern charm. However, few can lay claim to being the former home of legendary movie stars like the inimitable James Dean. The Hollywood heartthrob, who came into fame during the 1950s, grew up on a farm in Fairmount after moving to the town after the death of his mother. It's a legacy the people of Fairmount will never forget, and one they celebrate with multiple attractions and an annual festival that includes a heavily contested James Dean look-alike competition.
Fairmount's first-ever James Dean Festival was held in 1975. Since then, it has grown into a three-day extravaganza honoring the hometown hero with a parade, dance and look-alike competitions, a car show, and a memorial service. Expect plenty of red and leather jackets, coiffed hairstyles, vintage cars, and people of every age jitterbugging and jiving on the streets. The festival is usually held on the anniversary of Dean's death (September 30) and attracts between 30,000 and 50,000 people, more than 10 times the town's population, eager to celebrate his life, style, and essence of cool.
James Dean is forever in Fairmount, Indiana
If you can't visit during the James Dean Festival, you can still learn more about Fairmount's beloved son at the James Dean Museum. It houses more of his personal belongings than anywhere else in the world. These range from boots Dean wore while filming "Giant" to a wash basin from his New York apartment and various clothes and car racing trophies. You can also see the bullfighting figurines Dean used to make a stop-motion film, as well as his 1955 racing suit, giving you a better idea of his many interests.
After you've been to the museum, stroll about 10 minutes down Main Street to the James Dean Gallery. You'll pass James Dean Memorial Park along the way, which has tree-shaded benches encircling a bust of Dean and a small plaque commemorating him. The James Dean Gallery is housed in a grand 1903 Victorian house and exhibits the private collection of David Loehr, a passionate archivist of Dean history and memorabilia dating back to the '70s. It's free to enter and showcases a range of fascinating items, including childhood photographs, movie posters, paintings and drawings of Dean, '50s merchandise, and high school yearbooks.
The James Dean tour doesn't end here. Just north of town, about 1 mile from the gallery, is Park Cemetery, where you can visit Dean's final resting place. The grave is a pilgrimage of sorts for fans and admirers of the actor. It's rather unassuming — a small and simple tombstone with his name and dates of life. People often leave flowers or items behind in honor of his legacy. Elsewhere in town, you can see James Dean murals by artists John Cerney and Adam Davenport — always popular for a photo op.
Shopping and cat-spotting around Fairmount, Indiana
Garfield loves lasagna as much as Fairmount loves this sardonic cat's creator, Jim Davis, who also grew up on a farm here. You can pay homage to Garfield outside the James Dean Museum, where a statue of the iconic cartoon cat strikes a cool pose wearing Dean's famous red jacket from "Rebel Without a Cause." In fact, Garfield is everywhere in Grant County, popping up in various towns surrounding Fairmount. You can see all iterations by following the official Garfield Trail.
If you're in the mood for some shopping, Fairmount has a few retailers selling antiques and vintage goods, including items from the 1950s. Minerva's Treasures is a cozy shop selling ceramic homewares, local arts and crafts, and restored sofas and wooden furnishings. You should also pop into the D&M Variety Shop. It has a Garfield mural outside and plenty of Garfield memorabilia inside. The store lives up to its name, selling everything from vintage signs and toys to old-school radios and guitars.
While there aren't any hotels in Fairmount, you can stay less than 10 minutes' drive away at Haisley's Hideaway Bed & Breakfast. It has multiple guest rooms with private baths, plus a communal lounge room, covered porches, and a surrounding wooded nature trail. You could also stay about 40 minutes away in Muncie, a wildly artsy destination full of youthful vibes and museums. If you prefer to make Fairmount a day trip from Indianapolis (expect to drive about 1.5 hours per way), look for accommodation in Noblesville, which has a storybook downtown with boutiques and cafes.