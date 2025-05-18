Indiana's Underrated College City Is A Wildly Artsy Destination Full Of Youthful Vibes And Museums

An hour northeast of Indianapolis, surrounded by farmland and rural neighborhoods, sits the unassuming city of Muncie. Home to Ball State University, Muncie is an underrated destination that makes for a relaxing weekend retreat. Along with a thriving downtown and a youthful vibe, the city offers a wealth of awe-inspiring museums. The Ball State campus is also quite impressive — spanning 780 acres with miles of walking paths, it's a charming way to spend your time in this Midwestern hidden gem.

The area around Muncie was home to the Delaware tribe in the early 1800s. Muncie became an incorporated community in 1865, with the majority of its land dominated by agricultural and manufacturing operations. Several decades later, in 1918, Ball State University was founded (originally known as The Indiana State Normal School Eastern Division). Today, Muncie is a unique blend of farming town, college town, and arts town.

Its natural landscape isn't quite as vibrant as an underrated beach town found elsewhere in the state, but the White River and its surrounding green spaces give you an easy way to reconnect with nature. Combined with its many museums and galleries, Muncie is a fun little getaway in the heart of Indiana.