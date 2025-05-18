Indiana's Underrated College City Is A Wildly Artsy Destination Full Of Youthful Vibes And Museums
An hour northeast of Indianapolis, surrounded by farmland and rural neighborhoods, sits the unassuming city of Muncie. Home to Ball State University, Muncie is an underrated destination that makes for a relaxing weekend retreat. Along with a thriving downtown and a youthful vibe, the city offers a wealth of awe-inspiring museums. The Ball State campus is also quite impressive — spanning 780 acres with miles of walking paths, it's a charming way to spend your time in this Midwestern hidden gem.
The area around Muncie was home to the Delaware tribe in the early 1800s. Muncie became an incorporated community in 1865, with the majority of its land dominated by agricultural and manufacturing operations. Several decades later, in 1918, Ball State University was founded (originally known as The Indiana State Normal School Eastern Division). Today, Muncie is a unique blend of farming town, college town, and arts town.
Its natural landscape isn't quite as vibrant as an underrated beach town found elsewhere in the state, but the White River and its surrounding green spaces give you an easy way to reconnect with nature. Combined with its many museums and galleries, Muncie is a fun little getaway in the heart of Indiana.
Muncie is overflowing with intriguing museums
Muncie's main attraction is its long list of museums. These include Minnetrista, the David Owsley Museum of Art, National Model Aviation Museum, Muncie's Children's Museum, and the Charles W. Brown Planetarium. Each one offers hours of fun, so consider planning a longer stay if you want to enjoy them all.
Minnetrista is arguably the most popular of the bunch. This year-round destination sits along the White River, and its 40 acres are filled with gardens, historic exhibits, and a variety of walking paths. You can even check out the iconic home where legendary painter Bob Ross filmed "The Joy of Painting." Community events take place throughout the year, so see if you can align your trip with a Farmer's Market or Garden Fair. Other highlights include a chance to step back in time and visit the Ball Stores, an exhibit on Indigenous art, and a deeper look at the Ball family tree and their impact on the community.
Over on the Ball State campus, the David Owsley Museum of Art is a must-visit. It's home to more than 11,000 pieces of art from around the world, with some artwork dating back 5,000 years. To get a glimpse at what you'll find on site, check out its fantastic online collection. Travel a bit out of town to find the unique National Model Aviation Museum. Self-guided tours are available to the general public, though you can inquire about additional tours and activities.
Planning your trip to Muncie, Indiana
Muncie is just over an hour away from the Indianapolis International Airport. Before heading up to Muncie, spend some time in the city's scenic district filled with artwork and incredible shops. You could also make a quick pitstop to one of America's coolest suburbs with miles of bike paths.
As for the best lodging in Muncie, consider booking a room at Ball State University Hotel. Along with putting you steps from the best museums, restaurants, and shops in Muncie, the hotel offers reasonable rates that should fit most budgets. Outdoorsy types could also try grabbing a campsite at the Big Oak Campground. Open year-round, the campground is surrounded by farmland and promises a relaxing stay.
Ready for a meal? Head over to the local favorite, Amazing Joe's. Just south of the picturesque Oakhurst Gardens, the unassuming eatery offers all sorts of hearty American food, ranging from steaks and cheese fries to ribs and wings. For an elegant night, swing by Vera Mae's Bistro. Along with upscale dishes, the dining room features live jazz music and a premium selection of wine.