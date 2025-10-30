Nestled Between Indianapolis And Fort Wayne Is An Underrated Town With Immaculate Dining And Midwestern Charm
Sandwiched between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, the underrated Midwest city, with one of the lowest costs of living in America, sits another of the state's hidden gems, balancing small-town charm with big-city amenities. Just a short drive from the state's capital, Fortville, Indiana, offers visitors and residents alike a slower pace along with that famous Midwestern charm. Its revitalized downtown brims with independent shops, boutiques, and locally owned eateries that showcase Indiana's farm-to-table roots.
Reaching Fortville is relatively simple. Drivers can take Interstate 69 or 70, both of which connect Fortville to Indianapolis in less than 40 minutes. From Fort Wayne, the town is about two hours southwest via Interstate 69. For those flying into town, Indianapolis International Airport (IND) is the closest major hub, located roughly 38 miles southwest of Fortville. As an added bonus for travelers, the airport also happens to wear the crown for the best customer service in North America.
Visitors can rent a car from the Indianapolis airport's many rental car companies or easily arrange a shuttle to reach Fortville. Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is another option, though it is further away, just over an hour and a half north of town. Fortville combines small-town accessibility with a growing food and craft beer scene, along with totally one-of-a-kind artsy attractions. Charming seasonal festivals and plenty of outdoor activities prove that Fortville offers the best of both worlds: unique, new experiences for out-of-town visitors and a tight-knit, welcoming community that feels just like home.
Top-tier downtown dining in Fortville
Fortville's historic downtown district is compact but filled with options that highlight the best of small-town Indiana. Main Street offers historic storefronts that house restaurants, coffee shops, and local boutiques. Dining is the main draw, and visitors will find more than enough variety within just a few blocks. FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale is one of the most recognizable spots, known for its hearty American comfort food and craft cocktails. Patrons continuously praise the restaurant for its delicious food, attentive staff, and atmosphere.
Taxman Brewing Company, which is just a short walk away, offers Belgian-inspired beers brewed on site, paired with a menu that emphasizes farm-fresh ingredients. In addition to the food, Taxman Brewing is housed in a combination of two historic buildings, creating a rustic vibe with its exposed brick walls, wood accents, and modern décor that highlights the building's character. Reviews of the Fortville Taxman Brewing location are generally mixed, noting the limited menu and various experiences with service and quality.
Other popular spots like Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar and Denver's Garage Pizza & Brews offer authentic bites and add to the town's plethora of dining options. Ember Coffee Works, which was included in Main Street's diverse list of eateries in 2025, provides freshly brewed coffee and baked goods perfect for on-the-go tourists starting off a day of exploration. Evenings in downtown Fortville feature live music and bustling patios, turning Main Street into a social space for neighbors and newcomers.
Fortville's parks, charming boutiques, and creative spirit
Fortville may be small with just over 5,000 residents, but it offers a lifestyle that other cities can't quite match: one rooted in comfort, creativity, and outdoor fun. Recreation plays a big role in the town's appeal. Parks like Memorial Park provide plenty of walking trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds. Nearby Landmark Park offers a quieter retreat with green space, a playground, and a gazebo, though amenities are limited.
Fortville's boutiques bring charm to the shopping scene. PJ's Pink Boutique offers women's apparel and accessories, while The Field, a woman-owned establishment, curates modern, versatile pieces. Black Sheep Gifts, another woman-owned shop, specializes in one-of-a-kind gift baskets and local artisan products like candles and apparel. For a more whimsical trip, head to Piney Acres, a local farm that features a petting zoo, gem mining, and seasonal pumpkin patches and Christmas events. Piney Acres' Farm Store is packed with artisan jams, sauces, and local goods made by various Fortville vendors.
Don't forget about Fortville's iconic giant Pink Elephant statue, known as the Elephant in Glasses. This is a beloved roadside photo stop and local legend, reflecting the artsy flair throughout the area, much like Fortville's historic town mural. There is even a public art studio, Studio 309, for events like Sip & Paint. For more activities to round out your visit, take a short trip to Indianapolis and check out the scenic district, full of art and boasting many of Indiana's most famous establishments.