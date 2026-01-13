South Dakota's Youngest City Is A Thriving Gem With A Convenient Location And Scenic Black Hills Views
A journey to see the dramatic ridges of the Black Hills in South Dakota is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The forested bluffs of the Black Hills are a fall favorite for crowd-free trails and wildlife spotting, while iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore add excitement for sightseers and history fiends. For convenience, most road-trippers will probably base themselves in Rapid City, which brims with famous attractions and renowned beauty. However, travelers will also find diversions in Summerset, a petite but charming community just a short drive northwest of Rapid City. Stretched across the rolling farmland of the Piedmont Valley, this thriving gem offers all the conveniences of close proximity to the big city, coupled with scenic landscapes all around.
In the late 19th century, Summerset was a modest railroad stop called Williamsport, which sustained itself through rural farms and ranches. The bucolic countryside has attracted families to settle down in the area, leading to a flourish of urbanization, and Summerset was finally incorporated in 2005, making it South Dakota's youngest city. Despite all the development, Summerset still embraces a laid-back atmosphere. Standing by the road, you wouldn't know the bright lights of Rapid City were less than 20 minutes away. Grassy meadows stretch in all directions to meet the rounded slopes of the Black Hills in the distance, fringed with dense trees. Once roamed by dinosaurs, the landscape is as ancient as it is breathtaking.
When you're not exploring the meandering trails and woodland lakes of the Black Hills National Forest, a smattering of quiet campsites beckon trekkers to spend the night in the wilderness. Creature comforts awaiting back in Summerset offer travelers a tasty meal and cozy lodging. Whether you just want to soak up small-town charm or find adventure in the Black Hills, add Summerset to your travel itinerary.
Explore the Black Hills around Summerset, South Dakota
With the Black Hills wilderness all around, travelers can take their pick of outdoor adventures when stopping in Summerset. Strap on some hiking boots to explore Botany Canyon, where a dusty road slices through idyllic woodlands blanketed by wildflower meadows. The trailhead is barely a 10-minute drive from Summerset. Craggy boulders mottle the landscape, and the trails bring hikers to the edge of rugged cliff walls rising between the trees. Meanwhile, just a short drive northwest of Summerset is the Piedmont Trailhead, which stretches through the Northern Hills region of the Black Hills National Forest. Travelers who much prefer simply admiring scenic views without needing to put in all the legwork can drive up to the Piedmont Overlook, which offers panoramas of the majestic pine forests covering the sweeping ridges.
To the northeast of Summerset is the Petrified Forest, a charming museum tucked within a pocket of woodlands where the fossilized remains of prehistoric trees still stand. In a Google review, a previous visitor called the site a "hidden gem in the Black Hills." The museum displays samples of fossils and gemstones, while hiking tours take visitors amidst the hushed woodlands to see the excavated specimens of petrified tree trunks out in the wild, appearing exactly as they would have millions of years ago.
Step into an otherworldly landscape at the Wonderland Cave system, which claims to be the "greatest show under the earth." Formed by erosion over millions of years, these subterranean caverns feel like an extraterrestrial planet where bulbous stalagmites are crowded amidst rugged rock formations. Situated about 30 minutes by car from Summerset, visitors can take guided tours to explore the caves, which a previous visitor described as an "[a]mazing experience."
Where to stay and what to eat around Summerset, South Dakota
Head back to Summerset after the day's adventures to refuel. You'll find hearty burgers and a lively atmosphere at Neighbors Grub and Pub, a casual grill in the middle of town. Patio seating lets diners soak up the rural atmosphere while sipping on excellent craft beers. A previous review claims they serve "[s]ome of the best food in the Black Hills". At the south end of town is J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit, known for pulled pork and boasting close to five stars on Google.
If you've spent the day at the Petrified Forest, make a detour to grab coffee at the Tin Cup Coffee Co., a solitary log cabin set amidst a backdrop of grassy meadowland. One visitor claims it's the "[b]est local coffee experience you can possibly get." Meanwhile, travelers on the way back from the Wonderland Cave should stop at The Barn for tasty cold drinks served within a rustic gabled farmhouse, which a previous visitor declared is a "[g]reat place to hang out" in a Google review.
Get a good night's rest at the Summerset Hotel & Suites, an affordable lodge with spacious guest rooms and an indoor pool for relaxing. Road-trippers in a motorhome can pull into the Three Flags RV Park to spend the night between the South Dakota prairies, while the Elk Creek Resort offers rustic cabins surrounded by forested slopes. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest airport is Rapid City Regional Airport, located just 30 minutes southeast of Summerset by car. No matter what you decide, a getaway to Summerset is sure to be memorable. To continue your Black Hills adventures, head northwest to Belle Fourche, a rustic haven of antique shops, history, and an odd monument.