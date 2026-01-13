South Dakota's Youngest City Is A Thriving Gem With A Convenient Location And Scenic Black Hills Views

A journey to see the dramatic ridges of the Black Hills in South Dakota is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The forested bluffs of the Black Hills are a fall favorite for crowd-free trails and wildlife spotting, while iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore add excitement for sightseers and history fiends. For convenience, most road-trippers will probably base themselves in Rapid City, which brims with famous attractions and renowned beauty. However, travelers will also find diversions in Summerset, a petite but charming community just a short drive northwest of Rapid City. Stretched across the rolling farmland of the Piedmont Valley, this thriving gem offers all the conveniences of close proximity to the big city, coupled with scenic landscapes all around.

In the late 19th century, Summerset was a modest railroad stop called Williamsport, which sustained itself through rural farms and ranches. The bucolic countryside has attracted families to settle down in the area, leading to a flourish of urbanization, and Summerset was finally incorporated in 2005, making it South Dakota's youngest city. Despite all the development, Summerset still embraces a laid-back atmosphere. Standing by the road, you wouldn't know the bright lights of Rapid City were less than 20 minutes away. Grassy meadows stretch in all directions to meet the rounded slopes of the Black Hills in the distance, fringed with dense trees. Once roamed by dinosaurs, the landscape is as ancient as it is breathtaking.

When you're not exploring the meandering trails and woodland lakes of the Black Hills National Forest, a smattering of quiet campsites beckon trekkers to spend the night in the wilderness. Creature comforts awaiting back in Summerset offer travelers a tasty meal and cozy lodging. Whether you just want to soak up small-town charm or find adventure in the Black Hills, add Summerset to your travel itinerary.