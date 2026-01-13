Just Outside Charleston Lies A Historic Southern Gateway With Mossy Oaks, Local Eats, And Antiques

Located less than an hour north of one of the world's most charming main streets in Charleston, South Carolina, Monck's Corner has its own charm, local bites, and unexpected finds, from antiques to monastery gardens. For those who want access to the Holy City in a more affordable, quiet setting, Monck's Corner takes the cake, or in this case, a signature chewies from Elegant Treats Bakery. The Cooper River runs through Monck's Corner, offering easy boating and fishing access for outdoor enthusiasts who like to go with the flow.

The closest airport is in Charleston, where you will need to rent a car to reach Monck's Corner, just 40 minutes away. Make a point to spend time in historic downtown Charleston for award-winning cuisine, excellent shopping, and picturesque pastel homes on The Battery. Don't miss exquisite takes on the freshest seafood at 167 Raw, or James Beard Award-winning FIG for foodie Southern fare at its best.