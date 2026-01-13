Just Outside Charleston Lies A Historic Southern Gateway With Mossy Oaks, Local Eats, And Antiques
Located less than an hour north of one of the world's most charming main streets in Charleston, South Carolina, Monck's Corner has its own charm, local bites, and unexpected finds, from antiques to monastery gardens. For those who want access to the Holy City in a more affordable, quiet setting, Monck's Corner takes the cake, or in this case, a signature chewies from Elegant Treats Bakery. The Cooper River runs through Monck's Corner, offering easy boating and fishing access for outdoor enthusiasts who like to go with the flow.
The closest airport is in Charleston, where you will need to rent a car to reach Monck's Corner, just 40 minutes away. Make a point to spend time in historic downtown Charleston for award-winning cuisine, excellent shopping, and picturesque pastel homes on The Battery. Don't miss exquisite takes on the freshest seafood at 167 Raw, or James Beard Award-winning FIG for foodie Southern fare at its best.
Revel in great food and the great outdoors
The dining options are endless in nearby foodie destination Charleston, but you don't have to leave Monck's Corner to eat well. Check out Chef Vernon's Table for a Caribbean-inspired take on Southern fare. Meat lovers can pig out on barbecue and pork rind nachos at Swig & Swine.
Once you're all fueled up, it's time to expend some energy out in nature among the Lowcountry's mossy oaks and cypress swamps. Explore Old Santee Canal Park by land with 4 miles of boardwalk trails, or by water with a 3-mile paddle trail, where you just might see an alligator. A popular kayak tour along the Cooper River with Blueway Adventures gives you chance encounters with local wildlife and a splash of history as you paddle through a Revolutionary War site.
Resident gators Boss and Ally greet you at the gate of South Carolina's cinematic, swampy Cypress Gardens, a stunning swath of old plantation land spanning 170 acres. Four-and-a-half miles of trails take you past wildflowers, bogs, old rice fields, and several famous filming locations for movies and TV, including "The Notebook," "Cold Mountain," and "Outer Banks."
Explore antiques and a surprising spiritual retreat
Antique lovers, start your vintage treasure hunt for one-of-a-kind souvenirs on Main Street at Collector's Corner. One Google reviewer said, "You can literally spend hours in this place, it has a little bit of everything." Then, just five minutes down the road is Doc's Place Antique Mall, where you can peruse unique finds from more than 25 local vendors. Continue your shopping spree 30 minutes south in Summerville, where you'll find several more antique and vintage stores like Summerville Antique Gallery.
Perhaps the most surprising area attraction is also a favorite: Monck's Corner is home to Mepkin Abbey, a monastery of monks (no relation to the town's name). Known for their hospitality, the Trappist monks welcome you to visit their public gardens and store, where you can purchase mushrooms and compost from the Abbey's farm. The monk-made creamed honey makes a great souvenir or gift!