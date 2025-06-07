South Carolina's Cinematic Swampy Cypress Gardens Feel Otherworldly For A Unique, Nearby Charleston Escape
It's no surprise that Charleston attracts visitors with its European-style architecture and Southern charm. While there's lots to do in South Carolina's former capital, some may be interested in leaving Charleston's brightly colored cityscape for something a bit more natural. Enter the Cypress Gardens, an evocative, otherworldly nature preserve just 30 miles (about a 40-minute drive) from Charleston. Spread across 170 acres in nearby Berkeley County, Cypress Gardens is a perfect escape for families, nature lovers, and film buffs, who might recognize this cypress-filled swamp from movies like "The Notebook," "Cold Mountain," and Wes Craven's "Swamp Thing." Swamp tours, an aviary and Swamparium, and several miles of trails all make this sanctuary much more than its name suggests.
South Carolina's natural and man-made beauty is often marked by its dark past, and Cypress Gardens is no different. In 1909, Benjamin Kittredge transformed this former slave plantation into a preserve, but remnants such as the dikes built by slaves centuries ago are reminders of the site's history. Perhaps this is partly what gives Cypress Gardens its mysterious atmosphere, or perhaps it's the presence of wildlife like alligators, snakes, and insects making their way through the swampy marsh and droves of cypress trees. Really, it's both, as this mixture of history and nature is what makes Cypress Gardens a unique location that any traveler to Charleston shouldn't skip.
Cypress Gardens is home to alligators, amphibians, and actors
Cypress Gardens is, in fact, filled with cypress trees, but there's much more than that in this compact nature reserve. For many, the swamp is the main draw, which you can explore either by taking out your own boat (at no additional cost) or joining one of the hourly boat tours (around $5 per person, as of this writing). Guided swamp tours last about 45 minutes; they're popular, so consider snagging a spot early since the line grows throughout the day.
Fans of "The Notebook" can do their best Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams impressions since this swamp is where the movie's iconic rowboat reunion scene was filmed. Don't expect to see any geese, though; they were flown in just for the film. As you encounter alligators, turtles, and frogs, you'll see why so many directors have shot here, as the towering trees, native and exotic plants, and green waters have a decidedly cinematic flair to them. The Cypress Gardens website has an extensive list of the flora and fauna you can expect to see based on when you visit.
Other attractions include the Swamparium, which houses a number of reptiles and amphibians that will delight (or fright) visitors, and there's a closed-off area outside where a few gators live for those who want to see one up close. The Aviary is perfect for bird-watchers, while the Butterfly House is a greenhouse featuring monarch butterflies and blooming plants. There are about 4 miles of trails in Cypress Gardens, which include family-friendly and accessible options. The trails lead you through the swamp, across picturesque small bridges, and even to the gravesite of the garden's founders.
What to know when visiting Cypress Gardens
One of the best parts about Cypress Gardens is how close it is to Charleston, only about 40 minutes away. The easiest way to get there is by car (parking is free), but it's also possible to take a bus halfway to Goose Creek and grab a taxi from there, or just take a taxi all the way. The park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but keep in mind that last admission is an hour before closing and the cut-off time for self-guided boat tours is 4:15 pm. General tickets are $10 as of this writing, and reduced-price tickets are available for kids and those over 65.
Cypress Gardens hosts events throughout the year like torchlit boat rides, midsummer festivals, and Halloween parties, which are listed on its Instagram and Facebook profiles. Usually, food trucks are brought in for these special days, so make sure to save room for some tasty dishes. The park is a popular family-friendly destination and for good reason; besides the swamp, trails, and wildlife, there's also an animal-themed playground, making it one of the best activities to do with kids while visiting Charleston. Because of that, it can get a bit crowded, so it's best to visit on the earlier side to enjoy the swamp and surroundings on your own without too many people. If you can't get enough of the gardens' stunning scenery, head to this romantic Charleston garden with lush walking trails next.