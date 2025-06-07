South Carolina's Cinematic Swampy Cypress Gardens Feel Otherworldly For A Unique, Nearby Charleston Escape

Cypress Gardens is, in fact, filled with cypress trees, but there's much more than that in this compact nature reserve. For many, the swamp is the main draw, which you can explore either by taking out your own boat (at no additional cost) or joining one of the hourly boat tours (around $5 per person, as of this writing). Guided swamp tours last about 45 minutes; they're popular, so consider snagging a spot early since the line grows throughout the day.

Fans of "The Notebook" can do their best Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams impressions since this swamp is where the movie's iconic rowboat reunion scene was filmed. Don't expect to see any geese, though; they were flown in just for the film. As you encounter alligators, turtles, and frogs, you'll see why so many directors have shot here, as the towering trees, native and exotic plants, and green waters have a decidedly cinematic flair to them. The Cypress Gardens website has an extensive list of the flora and fauna you can expect to see based on when you visit.

Other attractions include the Swamparium, which houses a number of reptiles and amphibians that will delight (or fright) visitors, and there's a closed-off area outside where a few gators live for those who want to see one up close. The Aviary is perfect for bird-watchers, while the Butterfly House is a greenhouse featuring monarch butterflies and blooming plants. There are about 4 miles of trails in Cypress Gardens, which include family-friendly and accessible options. The trails lead you through the swamp, across picturesque small bridges, and even to the gravesite of the garden's founders.