The Easiest Ways To Quickly Check How Full Your Flight Will Be

Whether you're a frequent flyer who rides the skies week on week, or a holiday maker on annual vacation — we suspect that you, like us, don't love being sandwiched in the middle seat of a fully booked flight. The dream of having all three seats of the row to yourself is the Economy Class jackpot, particularly on long-haul flights where naps are needed. So much so that some daring travelers play "check-in chicken," opting to check in to their flight last minute to boost their chance of better seat selection.

But stretching out your limbs and belongings across a whole row needn't be a stroke of luck. We've got some savvy tips on ways to check how full your flight will be, which are particularly useful if you can be flexible and hop to a different flight or class like a pro. Strategies like signing up for a handy upgrade app such as ExpertFlyer, keeping an eagle eye on your airline's app or website, or reaching out to your airline's customer assistance team are all worth adding to your toolbox, so we're here to break them down.

There's also a handful of hacks to bear in mind to avoid flying during the busiest times. Flight experts like Expedia cite Tuesdays as the quietest day to travel, while other flight blogs suggest that flying between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the morning is the best time to avoid crowds and busy flights, while red-eye night flights are another quiet option. But to be sure you're on the right (quiet) path, let's dig into the aforementioned strategies.