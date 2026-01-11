This South Pacific Beach Has Earned Its Spot As The Ultimate Tropical Escape With Lush Greenery And Golden Shores

The "Coconut Highway" is the tar-sealed road that winds up the east coast from Luganville to Port Olry, passing beaches, blue holes, and reefs that make for easy must-stops. Champagne Beach and Lannoc Beach are well worth visiting — Champagne ranked #6 on Kuoni's list, though it's also a cruise-ship stop, so it can get busy. According to those on Tripadvisor, Port Olry has the clearest water anyway. "Port Olry Beach is paradise," wrote one reviewer. "I was fortunate enough to have the island all to myself and it was what paradise looks like." Just be sure to bring your own snorkel gear!

There's a reason it stays peaceful — solar and coconut oil power the main grid, and aside from some small businesses, the nearby village is pretty low-key. Next to the beach, Chez Louis offers an oceanfront restaurant and several treehouse-style guest rooms. There's nothing like sipping a chilled Tusker beer and eating coconut crab after a swim in paradise. Expect relaxed service and an unpredictable menu based on what's available, from lobster to beef to vegetarian plates. "Lunch cost nearly $300 for a family of four but the view and the experience makes it worth it," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Besides Chez Louis, another lodging option is Little Bay Bungalow, a woman-owned eco-homestay founded in 2019 and situated along a protected stretch of reef right where lush greenery meets golden sand. No boating's allowed, but visitors can shore-dive from the property. Or if you'd prefer, just walk under the shade from the sprawling trees that line the shore. Alternatively, stay in Lonnoc Eco Beach Bungalows, a few miles south at Hog Bay. These rustic beachfront accommodations include a café and bar on site.