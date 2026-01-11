This South Pacific Beach Has Earned Its Spot As The Ultimate Tropical Escape With Lush Greenery And Golden Shores
The term South Pacific evokes sunny days, golden beaches, lush palm trees, and a glittering sea stretching to the horizon. Long romanticized, this stretch of ocean and its many islands and nations — from stunning French Polynesia to Fiji's top-rated islands — remain some of the most remote places in the world. But if people flock to South Pacific in search of stunning shores, which beach is the perfect addition to your bucket list? Sprawling across thousands of miles, the region includes Australia and New Zealand, as well as Oceania's many islands. There's Tonga, Samoa — home to America's least crowded national park — and then there's Vanuatu, a volcanic archipelago of 83 islands roughly 1,100 miles east of Australia and 500 miles west of Fiji. You'd be hard-pressed to pick the prettiest South Pacific beach, but in 2025, Port Olry Beach, on Vanuatu's Espiritu Santo, was given the distinction of "The Most Paradise-Like Beach" by Kuoni, a global tourism company. To make this selection, Kuoni shortlisted 180 gorgeous beaches worldwide, analyzing genuine traveler reviews online, particularly those using the keyword "paradise," via popular platforms (think: Tripadvisor). Port Olry Beach stood out above the rest, with 15.33% of its reviews including that word.
Port Olry Beach is located on Espiritu Santo – Santo, as it's nicknamed – the largest of Vanuatu's 13 major islands. Though Santo's less developed than the main island, Efate, travelers are drawn to its soft, white-sand beaches and deep-blue swimming holes. Located in the northeast, about an hour's drive north of the island's main town, Luganville, Port Olry Beach is even quieter. Juxtaposing subtropical jungle and volcanic mountains, it's truly the quintessential vision of paradise. As one writer put it, "This place feels like one of the world's best-kept secrets."
Port Olry Beach is beautiful for its simplicity
The "Coconut Highway" is the tar-sealed road that winds up the east coast from Luganville to Port Olry, passing beaches, blue holes, and reefs that make for easy must-stops. Champagne Beach and Lannoc Beach are well worth visiting — Champagne ranked #6 on Kuoni's list, though it's also a cruise-ship stop, so it can get busy. According to those on Tripadvisor, Port Olry has the clearest water anyway. "Port Olry Beach is paradise," wrote one reviewer. "I was fortunate enough to have the island all to myself and it was what paradise looks like." Just be sure to bring your own snorkel gear!
There's a reason it stays peaceful — solar and coconut oil power the main grid, and aside from some small businesses, the nearby village is pretty low-key. Next to the beach, Chez Louis offers an oceanfront restaurant and several treehouse-style guest rooms. There's nothing like sipping a chilled Tusker beer and eating coconut crab after a swim in paradise. Expect relaxed service and an unpredictable menu based on what's available, from lobster to beef to vegetarian plates. "Lunch cost nearly $300 for a family of four but the view and the experience makes it worth it," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Besides Chez Louis, another lodging option is Little Bay Bungalow, a woman-owned eco-homestay founded in 2019 and situated along a protected stretch of reef right where lush greenery meets golden sand. No boating's allowed, but visitors can shore-dive from the property. Or if you'd prefer, just walk under the shade from the sprawling trees that line the shore. Alternatively, stay in Lonnoc Eco Beach Bungalows, a few miles south at Hog Bay. These rustic beachfront accommodations include a café and bar on site.
Getting to and around Port Olry
Major international airlines including Qantas, Virgin Australia, and Fiji Airways fly into Port Vila, where you can connect to Espiritu Santo's Santo-Pekoa International Airport in Luganville. Air Vanuatu also offers a weekly direct flight to Santo from Brisbane, less than a three-hour journey. However, experienced travelers on Reddit note that Air Vanuatu — despite being the primary domestic carrier — can be unreliable. If you book with them, build flexibility into your plans and be prepared for delays. You can also take a passenger ferry from Port Vila to Santo via Vanuatu Ferry and Big Sista Ferry, though both routes take roughly 24 hours.
Once you're on Santo, rent a vehicle in Luganville — there are several options. Fortunately for American travelers, drivers sit on the left side of the vehicle and drive on the right side of the road, just like in the U.S. Renting a car is the easiest option for reaching Port Olry (though some adventurous travelers say hopping on a pickup truck can be a memorable alternative). You can also arrange a vehicle through the Espiritu Hotel, which provides rental cars along with optional snorkel and BBQ equipment to help you make the most of your time at Port Olry. Taxis are available within Luganville, but most don't use meters, so always negotiate the fare ahead of time. You'll also see unmarked minibuses running set routes primarily used by locals. Your hotel or a nearby resident can point you toward the right one.
Getting to the South Pacific can be a lengthy journey, but you're heading to paradise, after all. Once you reach the end of the Coconut Highway, you'll be rewarded with the deep-turquoise, crystal-clear water and white sands of Port Olry Beach.