America's Top 5 States For Scenic Coastlines
Sure, you could travel coast to coast, but what about lingering where the land and ocean meet a little longer? Including Hawaii and Alaska, the U.S. has over 95,000 miles of coastline, with landscapes that range from rough cliffsides to pristine stretches of sand. While the West Coast boasts some of the country's most stunning and storied routes that are perfect for road trips, like the Pacific Coast Highway, some Eastern states, including Maine, needn't be overlooked if you're looking for a coastal getaway. There are some incredible coasts off the mainland U.S., too.
The following five states have received the most glowing recommendations from expert and seasoned travelers. They not only offer numerous coastal destinations but also a variety of activities for every type of traveler. Whether you're on the hunt for lush hiking trails, serene beaches, or a reliable route for a good ol' fashion road trip, this list should inspire your next American coastal adventure.
California
California is likely the first state that comes to mind when thinking about the top U.S. coasts. Its appeal is largely due to its natural diversity. Without stepping out of the Golden State, travelers can explore rugged shores and soft-sand beaches in a single weekend. Crowded beaches may not make for a scenic view of the Pacific, but at the right time, the stretches of sand can move one's heart. Malibu and Laguna beaches are some common recommendations, with shores stripped of excessive frills and lights, creating a simple yet stunning landscape.
Nature lovers may consider the Channel Islands National Park, located off the coast of California. This destination is an often-overlooked one with, of course, splendid coastlines. Consisting of five islands — Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara — this national park is better suited for travelers who want more untouched wilderness. San Miguel is especially popular among those who want to catch a glimpse of the seal pods that frequent the island's beaches.
In areas like Big Sur, travelers can even indulge in both. Head to one (or more) of nine beaches to see sublime landscapes, including Keyhole Rock on Pfeiffer Beach, where the setting sun peeks through the rock's center hole. You can also count cities like San Francisco among California's breathtaking coasts, famously defined by the Golden Gate Bridge. The suspension bridge connects downtown San Francisco and the Marin Peninsula, where you'll find even more beaches and national parks. This abundance of activities is one of the reasons San Francisco was named the healthiest city in America.
Hawaii
When it comes to tropical U.S. coasts, Hawaii is second to none. America's island U.S. state is home to beaches and national parks that simply cannot compare with what you'll find on the mainland. You're almost guaranteed to come across a scenic coastline on just about any of Hawaii's eight major islands, but Kauai is perhaps the most recommended by fellow travelers online — more specifically, the coast of Nāpali. Part of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, this coastline boasts dramatic grass-covered valleys that meet the ocean (pictured above). The result is an otherworldly view unlike any other, and one Redditor described it as "impossibly beautiful." Hop aboard a charter boat to see the cliffs from the water, or hike the trails to reach lookouts and summits with aerial views of the Pacific.
Another Hawaii coast worth mentioning is the one along the Road to Hana, a highly recommended road trip that you can do on the island of Maui. Stretching 64.4 miles, the road boasts exceptional views of the coast as well as the Hawaiian jungle. Without traffic and without stopping, this drive takes approximately 2.5 hours, but travelers should anticipate it to take much longer, depending on where they decide to stop and traffic conditions. The Road to Hana can be completed as either a there-and-back or circular route, both of which would take about five hours to complete. Despite the crowds, this remains a bucket-list activity to do when in Hawaii.
Oregon
When it comes to atmospheric coastlines, whether right by the water or via U.S. Highway 101, Oregon may just have some of the best destinations. A bill introduced in the 1960s ensured that the state's 362-mile-long coast remains free and public. Hikers will want to consider a trek along select sections of the Oregon Coast Trail, which affords amazing views of the coast from its highest peaks and other lookouts along the way. As a bonus, you can experience firsthand the nature and wilderness that residents refuse to leave Oregon for. Thru-hikers are welcome, too.
The classic way to explore Oregon's coastline, however, is via a drive along Highway 101. This scenic road, which stretches almost the entirety of the west coast, offers spectacular views of Oregon's most dramatic landmarks along the Pacific, including Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach — one of the prettiest small towns in the Pacific Northwest – the gorgeous Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area near Pacific City, and more. There are many ways to plan this road trip, making it easy to customize to your preferences, whether you want to fill your itinerary with quiet beaches or lively coastal towns.
Florida
Florida is not only home to some of the U.S.'s most popular beach destinations, but it's also where you'll find some of the country's most iconic coastlines, especially in South Florida. Road trippers may want to consider driving along the Overseas Highway, which winds throughout the Florida Keys. Nicknamed the "Highway that Goes to Sea," this 113-mile road connects Key Largo and Key West and encompasses 42 bridges.
Expect nothing short of an endless ocean on either side, and plenty of possible stops along the way to dip your toes. If you're traveling from a landlocked region, this simple drive provides a complete change of scenery. One Reddit user commented about the Overseas Highway, saying, "I live in the Rocky Mountains, so driving that [highway] was about as different from home as you can get."
Other notable coasts include South Beach and Clearwater Beach, two destinations best known for their white-sand beaches and old-school architecture. South Beach is known for its Art Deco buildings and nightlife, the latter of which famously attracts some of America's top celebrities. Clearwater Beach, on the other hand, is more laid-back: There are over 35 miles of beach here, including sections in two state parks – Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island – for those more interested in untamed coasts.
Maine
When it comes to scenic road trips with a coastal flair, Maine has more than enough options to tickle any traveler's fancy. There are two recommended ways you can discover Maine's coasts by car: the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway and the Park Loop Road, situated within Acadia National Park.
The Bold Coast National Scenic Byway stretches for 147 miles along Route 1 and through Washington County. Roadtrippers can expect views of fishing villages, dense forests, and cliffsides that showcase just how textured Maine's coast really is. Stops along the way include Lubec, Wild Blueberry Land, and Eastport, to name a few, all of which offer additional glimpses into the historical and cultural significance of Maine and its coasts.
While the Bold Coast National Scenic Byway celebrates the culture and people of Maine, the Park Loop Road is all about the animals that call this region home. Park Loop Road is a 27-mile winding route on Mount Desert Island, and the drive takes approximately three to four hours. Pro tip: Plan your trip according to the season, as sections of this road and connected trails may be closed during the colder months. For a firsthand look at the rugged coasts, leave the car behind and venture deeper into the Acadia National Park — off the Park Loop Road, that is. The park has eight coastal trails that reach to the very edge of the continent and onto the Atlantic Ocean.
Methodology
This list was compiled by combining information pulled from reputable travel publications such as AFAR, as well as personal accounts on online forums like Reddit and Quora. The most-mentioned coastal destinations were then grouped by state to narrow the list to the top five states with the most mentions. Supplementary information pulled from official tourism associations and municipal websites was added to further explain why these states and their coasts came so highly recommended.
As much as possible, the definition of "coastline" was kept broad to include everything from beaches to rugged cliffs. This is because what may be considered scenic can change from one traveler to another. It's worth mentioning that all of the states on this list have plenty more scenic coastlines and areas to explore — it was just impossible to feature them all. Further research is definitely recommended for travelers wanting to ensure they consider every possible option.