America's Top 5 States For Scenic Coastlines

California is likely the first state that comes to mind when thinking about the top U.S. coasts. Its appeal is largely due to its natural diversity. Without stepping out of the Golden State, travelers can explore rugged shores and soft-sand beaches in a single weekend. Crowded beaches may not make for a scenic view of the Pacific, but at the right time, the stretches of sand can move one's heart. Malibu and Laguna beaches are some common recommendations, with shores stripped of excessive frills and lights, creating a simple yet stunning landscape.

Nature lovers may consider the Channel Islands National Park, located off the coast of California. This destination is an often-overlooked one with, of course, splendid coastlines. Consisting of five islands — Anacapa, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara — this national park is better suited for travelers who want more untouched wilderness. San Miguel is especially popular among those who want to catch a glimpse of the seal pods that frequent the island's beaches.

In areas like Big Sur, travelers can even indulge in both. Head to one (or more) of nine beaches to see sublime landscapes, including Keyhole Rock on Pfeiffer Beach, where the setting sun peeks through the rock's center hole. You can also count cities like San Francisco among California's breathtaking coasts, famously defined by the Golden Gate Bridge. The suspension bridge connects downtown San Francisco and the Marin Peninsula, where you'll find even more beaches and national parks. This abundance of activities is one of the reasons San Francisco was named the healthiest city in America.